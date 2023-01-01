ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
WJLA

Robert Griffin III urges social media users to not reshare Damar Hamlin play

WASHINGTON (7News) — A former Washington quarterback is asking social media users not to recirculate video of Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football. Robert Griffin III tweeted shortly before 9:30 p.m., "Please don't share video of the Damar Hamlin play. Share this...
BUFFALO, NY

