Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
2 men arrested on numerous offenses in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 men were arrested Tuesday after a search during an investigative stop turned up illegal drugs, paraphernalia and three loaded handguns. Peoria Police say Antoine J. Mack, 43, and Josepha A. Sharp, 37, were arrested after an investigative stop on a vehicle in the 200 block of North MacArthur at around 5:05 p.m. Tuesday.
1470 WMBD
Two men arrested on multiple weapon and drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police arrested two men after a traffic stop on Tuesday evening on multiple drug and weapons charges. Peoria Police said the department’s Street Crimes Unit made an investigative stop at 5:05 P.M. in the 200-block of N. MacArthur near West John H. Gwynn Avenue.
Central Illinois Proud
2 Bloomington men arrested, one on $2 million bond
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday. According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.
1470 WMBD
Peoria home destroyed by fire
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home will be demolished, deemed a total loss after a fire early Wednesday. Peoria firefighters were called the area of W. Marquette and W. Antoinette Streets around 6 a.m. on reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from a one-and-a-half-story home. Residents of the...
25newsnow.com
Bond set for father, charged with injuring young child
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $150,000 for the man accused of injuring his young child. 21-year-old Alexander King appeared via video Wednesday, during his bond hearing in Peoria County Court. Court records show he only faces one count of aggravated battery. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police welcome new minority recruits
PEORIA, Ill. — In a white, male-dominated field, Peoria Police are working to attract more female officers. It’s an effort to bring diversity to the department and make sure the community is better represented in uniform. Tuesday, six recruits were sworn in as Peoria Police officers. Three are...
Central Illinois Proud
Shots fired in Peoria to ring in the New Year
PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)– A person was shot less than an hour into the new year in Peoria in 2023, in addition to shots being fired later in the night. According to a Peoria Police press release, at approximately 12:52 a.m., Peoria Police responded to the 3200 block of N. Prospect on a report of shots fired.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested after shots fired incident in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in the Peoria County Jail after a shots fired incident early Sunday morning in Peoria. Police were called to the 2500 block of West Seibold, near the intersection of Griswold, around 3:30 AM Sunday on a report of three ShotSpotter alerts with 19 rounds fired.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
25newsnow.com
Fire leaves Peoria house a total loss, firefighters still putting out hotspots
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A house is set to be demolished, deemed a total loss after a house fire earlier Wednesday. The Peoria Fire Department says they were called to the 1900 block of Marquette earlier Wednesday for heavy smoke and fire from a one-and-a-half-story home. Two occupants were...
1470 WMBD
Peoria fire sends one to the hospital Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was hospitalized after an accidental fire in Peoria on the first day of the new year. The Peoria Fire Department was called to the area of N. Woodbine Terrace and W. Wardcliffe Drive around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a structure fire. Fire...
wjbc.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
BLOOMINGTON – Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor. Illinois State Police...
25newsnow.com
Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
25newsnow.com
Text to 9-1-1 comes to Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - People in Tazewell County now have the option of sending a text message to 9-1-1. The Tazewell County Emergency Telephone System Board and county Consolidated Communications Center say texting 9-1-1 is available for all communities. If someone is unable to connect to the dispatch...
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
25newsnow.com
GasBuddy survey: Peoria gas prices unchanged since last week, but higher than McLean County
(25 News Now) - Motorists buying gasoline in Peoria are paying about the same compared to a week ago, but the average price is more expensive than McLean County, according to the latest GasBuddy survey. GasBuddy’s survey of 148 stations in Peoria shows the average price at $3.24 per gallon...
25newsnow.com
Tazewell County retesting sirens at 2 p.m. Tuesday
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County 9-1-1 dispatch center says they are retesting the sirens at 2 p.m. Tuesday. They said this is because the tornado siren test Tuesday morning was unsuccessful. There is no weather alert at this time.
Central Illinois Proud
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
25newsnow.com
Severe storms, including possible tornados, move through parts of Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The calendar says winter, but parts of Central Illinois experienced severe weather late Tuesday afternoon. Clusters of thunderstorms moved along and east of Interstate 55 resulting in a short-lived Tornado Warning for a small part of southeast McLean County. No damage was reported but nearly inch...
Comments / 1