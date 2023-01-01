ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Centre Daily

Fans Are Splurging on Tickets for the CFP Title Game

The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered Monday, Jan. 3, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices. The College Football Playoff national championship game is the hottest ticket in town, with TCU and Georgia fans flooding the market for seats to Monday’s title matchup. Supporters for both sides are eager to reserve a spot inside Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium, as the Horned Frogs look to claim their first national championship in 84 years and the Bulldogs aim for back-to-back titles.
ATHENS, GA
Centre Daily

Hogs Land New Co-Defensive Coordinator with SEC Experience

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is over-loaded with defensive coaches right now with the latest hiring. Razorbacks coach has hired Marcus Woodson as co-defensive coordinator. It is expected he will coach the defensive secondary. The other new co-defensive coordinator, Travis Williams, is expected to be the linebackers coach, assuming the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

