A DOGE development fund has been set up by the Dogecoin Foundation, in order to accelerate the development and promotion of the meme-coin ecosystem on a wider level. The fund is comprised of five million DOGE tokens. At the time of writing, the cost of each DOGE token stood at $0.071 (roughly Rs. 5.90), bringing the total price of the new fund to $360,045 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh). The capital will be used to incentivise those who are programming the future of the meme-coin and will later contribute to its promotion in the market.

1 DAY AGO