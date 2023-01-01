Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX to Start Letting Customers in Japan Withdraw Funds
FTX customers in Japan will soon be able to withdraw their funds that are currently frozen due to the bankruptcy process. Two FTX-owned crypto exchanges, FTX Japan and Liquid, are developing a system to allow withdrawals by mid-February. FTX’s Japanese Customers Can Withdraw Funds Soon. Two FTX-owned cryptocurrency exchanges...
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin Price Plays Catch-Up, Why $28,000 Is A Key Level
The Bitcoin price is finally seeing some profits, but it seems weak compared to other crypto assets. The macroeconomic environment is waking up, shaking things across all asset classes. As of this writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $16,800 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours. In the crypto...
techaiapp.com
Internet Computer (ICP) Sheds 5% In Last 24 Hours As Bulls Lose Aggressiveness
With more than $1 billion in market cap, Internet Computer is part of the top 50 cryptocurrencies according to CoinGecko. Although the crypto market is certainly bullish on the token, the positive sentiment on the crypto has not reflected in the charts in the past days. According to CoinGecko, the...
techaiapp.com
5 tips for healthcare startups fundraising in a down market • TechCrunch
The competition is not your market competitor or incumbent. More often, it is the investor’s set of operating heuristics, many of which are quickly influenced by market conditions. Fundraising in healthcare, especially in a macro environment like the one we’re in, is an opportunity to differentiate and take control...
techaiapp.com
Even Without A Mining Subsidy, These Two Factors Will Protect Bitcoin Into The Future
This is an opinion editorial by Dillon Healy, a member of the institutional partnerships team at Bitcoin Magazine and The Bitcoin Conference. A topic that has received increased attention lately is the concern around Bitcoin’s future “security budget.”. This mainly stems from the worry that miner revenue will...
techaiapp.com
Data, Privacy, And the Future of Artificial Intelligence
Data privacy and protection have become both central and increasingly restrictive for businesses in the United States and Europe. At the same time, innovators at the cutting edge of Artificial Intelligence (AI) research are continuously seeking more and better datasets to develop breakthrough technologies to solve the most challenging problems facing humanity. However, with the expanding data privacy regulatory landscape, Western technology companies more and more find themselves at a disadvantage to their Chinese counterparts, whose authoritarian goals and ethics stand in stark contrast with those of the democratic states.
techaiapp.com
Declining Interest Leads to Poor Market Performance for Ethereum Proof-of-Work Forks – Market Updates Bitcoin News
After transitioning from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS), the Ethereum community saw the launch of two new PoW Ethereum forks: ethereumpow and ethereumfair. In the past four months, the value of both coins has dropped by 94.8% to 98.4% in U.S. dollars. PoW Ethereum Forks Ethereumpow and Ethereumfair Suffer Significant...
techaiapp.com
Google’s Request To Block India’s Android Antitrust Ruling Gets Denied
Google isn’t getting off the hook anytime soon. The California-based search giant recently had its request of blocking an antitrust ruling in India denied by an Indian Tribunal following the country’s decision to fine the company for anti-competitive practices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) previously ruled against...
techaiapp.com
Dogecoin Foundation Pushes for Ecosystem Development, Promotion with New Fund
A DOGE development fund has been set up by the Dogecoin Foundation, in order to accelerate the development and promotion of the meme-coin ecosystem on a wider level. The fund is comprised of five million DOGE tokens. At the time of writing, the cost of each DOGE token stood at $0.071 (roughly Rs. 5.90), bringing the total price of the new fund to $360,045 (roughly Rs. 30 lakh). The capital will be used to incentivise those who are programming the future of the meme-coin and will later contribute to its promotion in the market.
techaiapp.com
4 up-and-coming employee mobile apps
In recent years, employee productivity apps have become all the rage. Collaborative tools like Slack, Trello, and Microsoft Teams are even more useful when workers use the mobile versions to contribute from wherever they are. Now several alternatives are making a splash in the workplace, bringing ever more business capabilities...
techaiapp.com
Integrating Decentralized Cross-Chain Communication Makes Bridges ‘Substantially Safer’ — Flare Networks CEO – Interview Bitcoin News
Although they grabbed less media attention than the collapse of centralized organizations, the so-called bridge exploit incidents in 2022 again proved that the decentralized finance (defi) ecosystem still lacks sufficiently secure solutions, Hugo Philion, the co-founder and CEO of Flare Networks, has argued. Philion insists that the lack of such secure solutions has constrained the growth and use of defi products.
techaiapp.com
Demand for Arbitration Filed Against Genesis Global Capital, DCG — Firm Accused of ‘Ochestrating a Sham Transaction’ – Bitcoin News
Three Gemini Earn users have accused Genesis Global Capital of breaching a contract and have subsequently filed a demand for class arbitration with the American Arbitration Association. In addition, the three users assert that all transactions “constituted unregistered sales of securities” and therefore must be rescinded. ‘A Sham...
Comments / 0