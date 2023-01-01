ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch Miami Heat Play Los Angeles Clippers Monday, Lineups, Betting Odds, Injury Report Etc

View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: The Miami Heat and Clippers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 115-110, win on 12/8 and with a victory tonight, will sweep the series for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Heat are 38-30 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 21-13 in home games and 17-17 in road games.For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) and Duncan Robinson (hamstring) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable. For the Clippers, Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable,
Why Mavs Should Explore Trade for Spurs’ Josh Richardson

The Dallas Mavericks (21-16) have won seven straight games and have jumped up to fourth-place in the Western Conference. This current winning streak has been done all while the Mavs have been without Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber due to injury. Finney-Smith is dealing with a right hip...
De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points, lifts Kings beat Jazz 117-115

De’Aaron Fox made a driving layup with 0.4 seconds left and scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 117-115 on Tuesday night. Utah’s Lauri Markannen made a long jumper at the final buzzer that was initially ruled...
Raptors Aware of Looming Deadline as Season Reaches ‘Must-Win’ Territory Before Trades Begin

Gary Trent Jr. is well aware of where things stand for the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. The season is teetering. At 16-21, they're closer to being in the hunt for Victor Wembanyama and the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft than they are true playoff contenders. And while it's early in the NBA season, not even at the midway point of the year, it's getting closer and closer to decision time.
Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects On LA’s Recent East Coast Swing

Your Los Angeles Lakers are back in action and back on their home floor tonight, following a brief road jaunt. After the team's final game of its road trip Monday, during which he scored 43 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, ageless wonder LeBron James spoke with Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell:
South Florida Fans Could Experience Tom Brady and LeBron James

In 2010, the Miami Heat became the center of the sports world when LeBron James joined the team. Thirteen years later, there is speculation of another athlete in the discussion for the best ever to play his sport coming to South Florida. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated MMQB said it makes sense for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to play for the Miami Dolphins next season.
