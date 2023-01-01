Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
How To Watch Miami Heat Play Los Angeles Clippers Monday, Lineups, Betting Odds, Injury Report Etc
View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: The Miami Heat and Clippers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 115-110, win on 12/8 and with a victory tonight, will sweep the series for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Heat are 38-30 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 21-13 in home games and 17-17 in road games.For the Heat, Nikola Jovic (back), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are out, Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Caleb Martin (quad) and Duncan Robinson (hamstring) are questionable, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are probable. For the Clippers, Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable,
Raptors Welcome Serge Ibaka & Bucks to Town: Where to Watch, Injury Report, Odds
The Toronto Raptors will welcome Serge Ibaka and the Milwaukee Bucks to town Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Wisconsin and WTMJ will call it for Milwaukee. What to...
Why Mavs Should Explore Trade for Spurs’ Josh Richardson
The Dallas Mavericks (21-16) have won seven straight games and have jumped up to fourth-place in the Western Conference. This current winning streak has been done all while the Mavs have been without Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber due to injury. Finney-Smith is dealing with a right hip...
De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points, lifts Kings beat Jazz 117-115
De’Aaron Fox made a driving layup with 0.4 seconds left and scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 117-115 on Tuesday night. Utah’s Lauri Markannen made a long jumper at the final buzzer that was initially ruled...
Raptors Aware of Looming Deadline as Season Reaches ‘Must-Win’ Territory Before Trades Begin
Gary Trent Jr. is well aware of where things stand for the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. The season is teetering. At 16-21, they're closer to being in the hunt for Victor Wembanyama and the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft than they are true playoff contenders. And while it's early in the NBA season, not even at the midway point of the year, it's getting closer and closer to decision time.
Mavs Have ‘Commenced Dialogue’ with Christian Wood on Contract Extension
Ever since becoming a full-time starter, Christian Wood has been on a tear for the Dallas Mavericks. The versatile big man is averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks in 10 starts. When Wood starts next to Luka Doncic, the Mavs have gone 7-1, including a seven-game winning streak...
Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects On LA’s Recent East Coast Swing
Your Los Angeles Lakers are back in action and back on their home floor tonight, following a brief road jaunt. After the team's final game of its road trip Monday, during which he scored 43 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, ageless wonder LeBron James spoke with Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell:
South Florida Fans Could Experience Tom Brady and LeBron James
In 2010, the Miami Heat became the center of the sports world when LeBron James joined the team. Thirteen years later, there is speculation of another athlete in the discussion for the best ever to play his sport coming to South Florida. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated MMQB said it makes sense for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to play for the Miami Dolphins next season.
