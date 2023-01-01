Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
‘Red Shoe Drop' Highlights Florida Keys New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Year's Eve revelers in subtropical Key West enjoyed several offbeat warmer-weather takeoffs on New York City's traditional Times Square "ball drop" -- including the 25th annual "drop" of a drag performer dubbed “Sushi” in a super-sized red high-heel shoe. Thousands of people flocked to Key West's famed...
WATCH: Cruise ship rescues 18 refugees found at sea
KEY WEST, Florida — A group of refugees was picked up in the ocean by the Scarlet Lady cruise ship on New Year’s Eve. The Virgin ship was sailing from Costa Maya, Mexico, to Bimini in the Bahamas when the ship intercepted the small boat out at sea. Eighteen people, including women and children, were rescued by a crew between Key West and Cuba.
keysweekly.com
LAW ENFORCEMENT TACKLED WILD CASES IN 2022
Though our island paradise enjoys a relatively low crime rate, this wouldn’t be the case without the efforts of our dedicated law enforcement officers and staff from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Police Department, Key Colony Beach Police Department, FWC, Customs and Border Protection and more.
keysweekly.com
PUBLIC GETS TO WEIGH IN ON MAJOR UPPER KEYS PROJECTS
Local residents will have the chance to weigh in on two projects with major implications for the Upper Keys. Two community meetings are being held by developers this week to discuss the transformation of the former Cemex property in Tavernier into a Publix supermarket, liquor store and affordable housing and a 7-Eleven at the current Anthony’s Clothing Store in Key Largo.
keysweekly.com
VOLUNTEERS CLEAN 6,100 POUNDS OF TRASH FROM KEY WEST IN 2022
One hour a week makes a huge difference, and volunteers are welcome every Friday and some Saturday mornings, from 8 to 9 a.m., when the Key West Ploggers clean up a designated area of the island. Gloves, pickers, buckets, vests, hand sanitizer and a parking pass are provided to all...
NBC Miami
Increased Law Enforcement Presence at Florida Keys Schools After Social Media Threat
There will be an increased law enforcement presence at schools in the Florida Keys after a social media threat, authorities said. Detectives are investigating the social media threat related to Key Largo School, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday. Officials haven't released details on the threat but said they're...
keysweekly.com
WARRANT ISSUED FOR OUT-OF-STATE JUVENILE WHO MADE THREATS AGAINST KEYS SCHOOL
A threat made against Key Largo School on Jan. 3 — just a day before kids returned from holiday break — has led to an arrest warrant issued against an out-of-state juvenile. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant was obtained on Wednesday against an 11-year-old...
