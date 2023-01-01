ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Centre Daily

Fans Are Splurging on Tickets for the CFP Title Game

The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered Monday, Jan. 3, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices. The College Football Playoff national championship game is the hottest ticket in town, with TCU and Georgia fans flooding the market for seats to Monday’s title matchup. Supporters for both sides are eager to reserve a spot inside Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium, as the Horned Frogs look to claim their first national championship in 84 years and the Bulldogs aim for back-to-back titles.
ATHENS, GA
Centre Daily

Florida Lands Commitment From Ohio State LB Transfer Teradja Mitchell

Florida picked up the commitment of Ohio State linebacker transfer Teradja Mitchell on Monday evening. Mitchell, a product of Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan, is a rising sixth-year senior and will enroll at Florida as a graduate transfer. After three seasons of primarily special teams play from 2018-20, Mitchell took...
GAINESVILLE, FL

