Gary Trent Jr. is well aware of where things stand for the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. The season is teetering. At 16-21, they're closer to being in the hunt for Victor Wembanyama and the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft than they are true playoff contenders. And while it's early in the NBA season, not even at the midway point of the year, it's getting closer and closer to decision time.

3 HOURS AGO