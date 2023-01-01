Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Marshalls is Closing a Location in Philadelphia This MonthBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Centre Daily
De’Aaron Fox scores 37 points, lifts Kings beat Jazz 117-115
De’Aaron Fox made a driving layup with 0.4 seconds left and scored 22 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to help the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 117-115 on Tuesday night. Utah’s Lauri Markannen made a long jumper at the final buzzer that was initially ruled...
Centre Daily
Why Mavs Should Explore Trade for Spurs’ Josh Richardson
The Dallas Mavericks (21-16) have won seven straight games and have jumped up to fourth-place in the Western Conference. This current winning streak has been done all while the Mavs have been without Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber due to injury. Finney-Smith is dealing with a right hip...
Centre Daily
Raptors Welcome Serge Ibaka & Bucks to Town: Where to Watch, Injury Report, Odds
The Toronto Raptors will welcome Serge Ibaka and the Milwaukee Bucks to town Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Wisconsin and WTMJ will call it for Milwaukee. What to...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects On LA’s Recent East Coast Swing
Your Los Angeles Lakers are back in action and back on their home floor tonight, following a brief road jaunt. After the team's final game of its road trip Monday, during which he scored 43 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, ageless wonder LeBron James spoke with Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell:
Centre Daily
Mavs Have ‘Commenced Dialogue’ with Christian Wood on Contract Extension
Ever since becoming a full-time starter, Christian Wood has been on a tear for the Dallas Mavericks. The versatile big man is averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks in 10 starts. When Wood starts next to Luka Doncic, the Mavs have gone 7-1, including a seven-game winning streak...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Centre Daily
Raptors Aware of Looming Deadline as Season Reaches ‘Must-Win’ Territory Before Trades Begin
Gary Trent Jr. is well aware of where things stand for the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. The season is teetering. At 16-21, they're closer to being in the hunt for Victor Wembanyama and the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft than they are true playoff contenders. And while it's early in the NBA season, not even at the midway point of the year, it's getting closer and closer to decision time.
Raptors could set NBA trade market if struggles continue
The Toronto Raptors are looking for the very same second-half success they saw a season ago. Nick Nurse’s squad posted a 21-20 record in its first 41 games of the 2021-22 campaign, only to go 27-14 the rest of the way. Unfortunately, things are not looking as positive right...
Centre Daily
Cleveland Browns T Chris Hubbard Plans to Play in 2023
Cleveland Browns will likely have a veteran offensive tackle hitting the free agency market soon. Chris Hubbard is going to give it a go in 2023, citing that he isn't quite ready to hang it up. "Still got a lot of juice in the tank," Hubbard said about his future.
Centre Daily
Jim Harbaugh makes statement about Michigan, NFL future
Ever since Michigan lost to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, the rumor mill went back to work connecting coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL. Reports emerged that Harbaugh would take a job from an NFL franchise that was offered to him and then it was revealed that he met with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about that team's head coaching vacancy.
Comments / 0