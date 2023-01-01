Spread: Pacers -5.5 3 Star play on the Pacers: The Hornets shocked everyone in their last time out by defeating the Bucks in blowout fashion and doing so from the opening tip. Although I'd like to believe Charlotte can use that as a momentum builder, I feel that game was more of an anomaly more than anything. Meanwhile, Indiana has been on a tear as of late winning five of the last six and winning by an average of 8.4 points per game. Lay the points.

