Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
The Only Permanent Beatles Exhibit in America is in an Unassuming Florida Museum and You Can Still Visit for FreeL. CaneDunedin, FL
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Two pedestrians killed in St. Pete Beach crash, Pinellas County deputies say
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Two pedestrians have died after being hit by a car Tuesday evening on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach, Pinellas County deputies said. Gulf Boulevard is currently closed between 44th Avenue and 46th Avenue, according to St. Pete Beach officials. Deputies with the Pinellas County...
Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple was killed after they were struck by a vehicle in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday evening. Pinellas County deputies said they responded to the area of 4506 Gulf Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. for a crash. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old woman was driving south […]
fox13news.com
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd on search for suspects in separate drive-by shootings in Lake Wales
Deputies in Polk County are searching for suspects who unleashed a hail of gunfire on two homes in Lake Wales early Monday morning, with the shootings happening less than 20 minutes apart. Polk Sheriff Grady Judd says investigators believe the drive-by shootings possibly involve rival gangs, but the victims who were shot in the homes were teens or children.
Man tried to run over Hernando County deputy with car, FHP says
Authorities arrested a man Monday after he allegedly tried to run over a Hernando County deputy.
Deputies: Man killed in Lake Wales crash after he was thrown off ATV
LAKE WALES, Fla. — Deputies say that a 36-year-old man was killed on New Year's morning, Jan. 1, in Lake Wales during a crash that caused him to be thrown away from the ATV he was driving. Law enforcement arrived at around 3:20 a.m. on Lake Kotsa Drive where...
1 dies after being shot multiple times in Temple Terrace, police say
Temple Terrace police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday.
Polk County burglars called 911 for help moving stolen items, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say two people in Polk County broke into a home, stole some items and couldn’t move them all, so one of them called 911 for help. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said someone called 911 from a home in Poinciana, but didn’t speak to the dispatcher. Deputies went to check […]
fox13news.com
Tampa police monitor Curtis Hixon Park after 16-year-old was shot near Winter Village over the weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is keeping a close watch on Curtis Hixon Park after a 16-year-old was shot Sunday night near the Winter Village, a police spokesperson said Tuesday. According to investigators, two groups of mostly teenagers got into a fight Sunday at around 9 p.m. near...
Plant City Man Killed Walking Along US-92, Troopers Seek Hit And Run Driver
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 42-year-old Plant City man was killed in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Sunday around 8:00 pm, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was walking along the road edge of US-92, east of Branch Forbes Road, and
fox13news.com
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries 2 days after multi-vehicle crash in Pasco County
ODESSA, Fla. - A young girl from Odessa died on New Year's Eve, two days after she was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco County, troopers said. The crash that happened on Thursday, December 29, 2022, happened on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway in the afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the young girl and a 3-year-old girl were both critically injured in the crash.
Tampa man helps set house on fire with 21 people inside, deputies say
Two men who share a last name were arrested after deputies said they intentionally set fire to a house with 21 people inside on Sunday.
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill driver injured in three-vehicle incident
A driver from Spring Hill sustained minor injuries in a crash that involved three vehicles at an intersection in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, a van driven by a 54-year-old man from Land O Lakes was traveling southbound in the right lane of Nebraska Avenue just north of Bearss Avenue while a pick-up towing a utility trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Tampa was stopped in the right turn lane of Nebraska Avenue ahead of the van.
St. Pete man riding tricycle killed by Publix semi-truck, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a deadly traffic incident involving a Publix semi-truck and a man who was riding an “adult tricycle.” Police said at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg tried to cross 5th Avenue North from the east sidewalk of […]
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police Department warns of rash of car burglaries
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is encouraging residents to lock their car doors after a group of people were caught on camera going through unlocked cars in a neighborhood near Ringling Park. Residents who live in the neighborhood said this actually isn’t the first time it’s happened....
Crash shuts down southbound I-75 for several hours in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. — All lanes along southbound Interstate 75 in Bradenton were shut down for several hours following an early Tuesday crash. Reports of the crash came in just after 6 a.m. along I-75 just south of the Trooper J.D. Young Memorial Bridge. All lanes were temporarily blocked as a result, rendering traffic to a standstill for a time.
Man arrested after shooting 2 people who were fighting at Lakeland apartment complex: police
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Lakeland police said a man was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened late last month at an apartment complex. On Dec. 26, investigators said an argument between juveniles escalated into a fight between numerous people. At some point during the fighting, officers said Kenneth Bowers, 48, walked through the […]
Police continue to search for gunman in Tampa park shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says they are still searching for the person who shot a 16-year-old boy Sunday night at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. and the teen that was shot is still hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities say. He is expected to recover.
2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
WCJB
Deadly crash in Branford leaves passenger dead after 8-year-old girl overturns UTV
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and another with minor injuries. Troopers say a utility terrain vehicle overturned in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Branford on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The driver of...
Comments / 1