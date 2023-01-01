ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple was killed after they were struck by a vehicle in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday evening. Pinellas County deputies said they responded to the area of 4506 Gulf Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. for a crash. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old woman was driving south […]
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd on search for suspects in separate drive-by shootings in Lake Wales

Deputies in Polk County are searching for suspects who unleashed a hail of gunfire on two homes in Lake Wales early Monday morning, with the shootings happening less than 20 minutes apart. Polk Sheriff Grady Judd says investigators believe the drive-by shootings possibly involve rival gangs, but the victims who were shot in the homes were teens or children.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: 7-year-old girl dies from injuries 2 days after multi-vehicle crash in Pasco County

ODESSA, Fla. - A young girl from Odessa died on New Year's Eve, two days after she was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Pasco County, troopers said. The crash that happened on Thursday, December 29, 2022, happened on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway in the afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol said the young girl and a 3-year-old girl were both critically injured in the crash.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill driver injured in three-vehicle incident

A driver from Spring Hill sustained minor injuries in a crash that involved three vehicles at an intersection in Tampa. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Sgt. Steve Gaskins said that shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 2, a van driven by a 54-year-old man from Land O Lakes was traveling southbound in the right lane of Nebraska Avenue just north of Bearss Avenue while a pick-up towing a utility trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Tampa was stopped in the right turn lane of Nebraska Avenue ahead of the van.
SPRING HILL, FL
WFLA

St. Pete man riding tricycle killed by Publix semi-truck, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a deadly traffic incident involving a Publix semi-truck and a man who was riding an “adult tricycle.” Police said at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg tried to cross 5th Avenue North from the east sidewalk of […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police Department warns of rash of car burglaries

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is encouraging residents to lock their car doors after a group of people were caught on camera going through unlocked cars in a neighborhood near Ringling Park. Residents who live in the neighborhood said this actually isn’t the first time it’s happened....
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Crash shuts down southbound I-75 for several hours in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — All lanes along southbound Interstate 75 in Bradenton were shut down for several hours following an early Tuesday crash. Reports of the crash came in just after 6 a.m. along I-75 just south of the Trooper J.D. Young Memorial Bridge. All lanes were temporarily blocked as a result, rendering traffic to a standstill for a time.
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police continue to search for gunman in Tampa park shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says they are still searching for the person who shot a 16-year-old boy Sunday night at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. and the teen that was shot is still hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities say. He is expected to recover.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
BRADENTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy