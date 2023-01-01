ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

abc12.com

Mt. Morris Township man dies in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday after crashing his car along I-75 in Flint Township. Police say 41-year-old Adrian Huffman was driving south on I-75 when his car went off the road and slammed into a tree south of Pasadena Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

$6,500 reward offered after 19-year-old woman murdered in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $6,500 for information that leads to a shooter who killed a woman last year in Detroit. Nataja Boleware, 19, was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray Chevrolet Equinox near the 4800 block of Lodewyck between E. Warren and Cornwall when she was shot on Sept. 20, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

New Year’s Day hit-and-run kills Shelby Twp. man

A Shelby Township man was killed in a hit-run crash on New Year’s Day in Oakland Township. Benjamin Kable, 22, was declared dead at the scene by Oakland Township firefighters responding to the crash. Oakland County sheriff’s detectives are looking for the driver. One eyewitness told police the...
SHELBY CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Detroit News

Warren man, 27, arrested in Ferndale for drag racing, carrying concealed weapon

A 27-year-old Warren man was arrested New Year's Day after police caught him drag racing and found a gun in his car, officials said Tuesday. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the suspect Sunday after they saw him speeding at 120 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver told troopers he had a weapon in the vehicle's glove box.
WARREN, MI
WNEM

Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
FLINT, MI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance

David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
DETROIT, MI

