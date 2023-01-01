WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man with a long criminal history was out on bond when he shot at Warren police Monday, authorities say. Officers were trying to pull over a Chevrolet Malibu near Mound Road when the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Willie Lee Allen, fled. He crashed shortly after and then tried to run from police on foot.

