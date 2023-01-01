Read full article on original website
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Warren man burned to death after accidentally setting himself on fire: police
A Warren man is dead after police say he accidentally lit himself on fire while working in his backyard on Tuesday afternoon. Warren police said emergency crews were first called to the scene around 4 p.m.
Fuel, bricks spilled all over I-75 in Oakland County after pickup causes 4-vehicle crash; MSP expecting lengthy closure
A portion of I-75 is closed in Metro Detroit Tuesday night after a crash led to a fuel spill on the freeway. Michigan State Police officials say the crash was caused by an improper lane change.
Driver revived with Narcan faces 3rd DUI charge after crashing on I-75 in Madison Heights
A driver who had to be revived with several doses of Narcan after wrecking on a freeway in Oakland County on Sunday is facing DUI charges for the third time, police say.
abc12.com
Mt. Morris Township man dies in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday after crashing his car along I-75 in Flint Township. Police say 41-year-old Adrian Huffman was driving south on I-75 when his car went off the road and slammed into a tree south of Pasadena Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
Family identifies 19-year-old killed at Detroit New Year's party
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a New Year's Eve party on Detroit’s East side has been identified by family as 19-year-old Don Sawyer, also known by friends as David.
Shelby Twp man killed in Oakland Twp hit-and-run; Investigators looking for white BMW 300
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the driver of a white BMW that struck and killed a Shelby Township man on Sunday morning.
Hazel Park police searching for missing 24-year-old with short-term memory loss
Hazel Park police are asking for the public's help to find a 24-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday, December 30.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect exchanges gunfire with officer before getting arrested in chase was felon out on bond
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - UPDATE: The gunman involved in the police chase, crash and who exchanged gunfire with Warren police officers was a convicted felon - who was out on a personal bond. The New Year began with a police chase ends in a crash and gunfire between a...
fox2detroit.com
$6,500 reward offered after 19-year-old woman murdered in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $6,500 for information that leads to a shooter who killed a woman last year in Detroit. Nataja Boleware, 19, was sitting in the driver's seat of a gray Chevrolet Equinox near the 4800 block of Lodewyck between E. Warren and Cornwall when she was shot on Sept. 20, 2022.
The Oakland Press
New Year’s Day hit-and-run kills Shelby Twp. man
A Shelby Township man was killed in a hit-run crash on New Year’s Day in Oakland Township. Benjamin Kable, 22, was declared dead at the scene by Oakland Township firefighters responding to the crash. Oakland County sheriff’s detectives are looking for the driver. One eyewitness told police the...
Detroit News
Warren man, 27, arrested in Ferndale for drag racing, carrying concealed weapon
A 27-year-old Warren man was arrested New Year's Day after police caught him drag racing and found a gun in his car, officials said Tuesday. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the suspect Sunday after they saw him speeding at 120 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver told troopers he had a weapon in the vehicle's glove box.
fox2detroit.com
Gunman kills himself after double murder of his cousins on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people are dead on Detroit's east side after a gunman shoots and kills two of his cousins - an adult victim and a teenager - before turning the gun on himself Monday afternoon. The gunshot victims, 17-year-old teen, Jamil Thornton and Daniel Berry, 26, were...
fox2detroit.com
DPD: 7 people shot in Detroit New Year's Day in 3 unrelated shootings, 1 person killed
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating three unrelated shooting incidents early New Year's Day. A total of 7 people were shot; one of them fatally. E. Warren and Outer Drive. Police responded around 1:40 a.m. Sunday to E. Warren and Outer Drive for a shooting...
fox2detroit.com
'I'm blaming the judges': Man with long criminal history accused of shooting at Warren police while on bond
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man with a long criminal history was out on bond when he shot at Warren police Monday, authorities say. Officers were trying to pull over a Chevrolet Malibu near Mound Road when the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Willie Lee Allen, fled. He crashed shortly after and then tried to run from police on foot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old Macomb County man struck, killed by driver while crossing road overnight
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old Macomb County man was struck by a car and killed while walking across a road just before midnight. Officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Garfield Road in Clinton Township. A 30-year-old...
Snowmobiler from Macomb County dies after struck multiple times while crossing U.P. highway
A Macomb County woman is dead after officials said she was struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit mother pleads no contest to charges related to her leaving a baby during a housefire
DETROIT – On Tuesday, a Detroit mother pleaded no contest to charges claiming she didn’t tell firefighters her 18-month-old adopted daughter was inside her burning home. The fire happened in April of 2021 on Detroit’s east side; firefighters said they went into the house on a mission to find the woman’s dogs and, by surprise, found a child inside.
Convicted felon out on personal bond pointed gun at officers after police chase in Warren, cops say
Two suspects, one of which has previous felony convictions, were taken into custody on Monday afternoon after a police chase escalated into shots fired in Warren.
WNEM
Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance
David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
