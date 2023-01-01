Read full article on original website
Doudrop addresses report about her absence from WWE television
Doudrop hasn’t competed on WWE television since the September 6th 2022 edition of NXT. In regards to her absence, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained that Doudrop along with other international stars such as Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, and Gallus have been dealing with visa issues that need to be resolved before they can return to television.
Sasha Banks reportedly not alone heading into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu is also currently slated to be in Japan. Johnson noted the following…
Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) officially debuts with NJPW
During the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV event, Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) made her debut with the promotion. Mercedes came down to the ring after Kairi (Sane) successfully defended the IWGP women’s title. After a face-off in the ring, Mercedes attacked Kairi and left her laying. Mercedes cut...
What AEW talent reportedly believe about Sasha Banks possibly being Saraya’s tag partner
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. Fightful Select noted the following regarding what talent in AEW...
Wrestling reporter believes that Naomi will make return to WWE
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu will be in attendance to support Sasha. During Wrestling Observer...
Jeff Jarrett: “I am sick and tired of my wife having to go through this pain”
As previously noted, Max Caster rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite. During his podcast, Jeff addressed the fallout from Caster’s rap…. “The whole, that I’m stealing Kurt Angle’s wife, that is...
AEW’s Kenny Omega wins the IWGP United States title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
During the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV event, AEW’s Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay with the One Winged Angel to capture the IWGP United States title. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, known for his star ratings, wrote that “as high expectations there were for this match, it greatly exceeded it.” The term “match of the year” trended on Twitter with fans praising the bout. The match and entire event can be watched on NJPWWorld.com.
Pro Wrestling Tees’ top 25 best selling wrestlers of 2022 revealed
Pro Wrestling Tees published a list of the merchandise store’s top 25 best selling wrestlers of 2022. The following list was calculated from items sold on both ProWrestlingTees.com and ShopAEW.com…. 3. MJF. 4. THE ACCLAIMED. 5. JON MOXLEY. 6. MALAKAI BLACK. 7. YOUNG BUCKS. 8. FTR. 9. STING. 10....
“Road Dogg” Brian James issues public apology to a former WWE star
As previously noted, Dax Harwood commented on his issues with “Road Dogg” Brian James while working for WWE. Harwood said the following about the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW during his podcast…. “I had to go in there and make sure that all of Shawn [Michaels] and his...
Will Ospreay gives his thoughts on Triple H and wonders “what doors could actually be open”
During an interview with Fightful.com, Will Ospreay commented on WWE allowing Karl Anderson to perform at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV…. “I mean yeah, I’m shocked as well, but in the same sense now that Triple H is running the ship and It’s gotta be said, I think Triple H is a G. I honestly think he’s such a gangster. I’ve always liked him. I think he’s just a cool dude. Like I think he clearly watches what goes on outside of his bubble, which is amazing. And the fact that he’s allowed Karl to like have this like dual deal. I think is quite cool, but it does make me wonder what doors could actually be open. And I always want to know who is the best out of their crop. I always like testing myself, and I think it would be very very interesting if there was like a way of making that door open, but you never know.” (quote courtesy of WrestleZone.com)
WWE’s Karl Anderson drops the NEVER Openweight title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
During the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV event, Tama Tonga defeated WWE’s Karl Anderson to capture the NEVER Openweight title. Anderson had won the title prior to his WWE return and was able to finish his commitments as champion. Anderson attacked Tonga with the belt before the match officially...
Booker T addresses his status as a color commentator for the WWE NXT brand
With WWE NXT announcer Wade Barrett filing in for Pat McAfee on WWE Smackdown commentary during the college football season, Booker T was initially brought in as a temporary replacement for Barrett. However, it appears that Booker T has a full-time spot on the NXT commentary team as he noted the following during his podcast…
Charlotte Flair addresses the fan reaction to her WWE Smackdown return
During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, new Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair addressed the fan reaction to her return this past Friday night…. “It’s kind of surreal. I mean I was gone for eight months, and then to be back, here I am in my office, holding the title, it feels like I never left, really. I was sincerely so touched by the fan reaction on Friday. I done a lot of things in my career, but to see the smiles and the cheers, and the reception that I received when I came back, I was just thinking to myself, any time I’ve ever thought negative or ‘Do I still have it,’ I know I always have it, but it was just very rewarding after this journey that I’ve had for ten years. Being in the audience, which I’ve never done before, like I’ve been in the audience, but I’m usually kicking someone’s butt, but here I was holding the title in Tampa, where my career started full circle, and being back after eight months, it really made me emotional.”
MR. TITO: Remembering Owen Hart’s Death & WWE’s Decision to Continue Over the Edge 1999 PPV
First and foremost, prayers to Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during the Bills vs. Bengals NFL Monday Night Football game tonight. When he made a tackle, he appeared to take a helmet to the chest and when he got up after making the play, he passed out. CPR & oxygen was given and Damar was rushed to the hospital, where he was announced to be in “critical” condition.
Anthony Bowens addresses the drama between Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle
As previously noted, Max Caster of The Acclaimed rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite. Jarrett said “I am sick and tired of my wife having to go through this pain” during his...
People in AEW reportedly unhappy with Dax Harwood’s podcast comments about CM Punk
As previously noted, Dax Harwood of FTR recently expressed his desire to see CM Punk and The Elite work things out following their backstage altercation from September of 2022. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez commented on how people within AEW reacted to Harwood’s podcast…. Meltzer:...
What is being said about Austin Theory’s absence from WWE live event in Toronto
WWE United States champion Austin Theory did not appear at Friday night’s WWE live event in Toronto as advertised. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the situation…. “Theory on Friday was not in Toronto, but I was told it’s not an injury or anything like that. He...
WWE official says “you’re a hater” if you don’t think The Bloodline is the best thing in wrestling
During his podcast, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James commented on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline…. “So it’s the greatest in distant history, that’s for sure. It’s the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling. The bloodline storyline as a whole and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters, it is the best thing in wrestling right now. And there’s not even a close second. Like that’s just just how it is. And so look, I don’t say that because they hired me back, I say that because it’s a fact.
What was reportedly pitched for John Cena at Wrestlemania 39 before WWE’s regime change
As previously noted, there has been talk about John Cena having a match at WWE Wrestlemania 39 and possibly facing either Austin Theory or Logan Paul. Fightful Select noted the following regarding Wrestlemania creative plans…. “We’re told that anything that Vince McMahon had in mind for next year before his...
John Cena’s return draws highest viewership for WWE Smackdown in two years
The December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown drew 2.629 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demo. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted that it was the highest overall Smackdown viewership since the Christmas 2020 show that had an NFL game lead-in. If the Christmas 2020 show isn’t included, it was the highest viewership since February of 2020. Cena’s match was the highest quarter hour with 2.830 million viewers.
