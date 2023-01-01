Read full article on original website
Salmonella Outbreak Reported In Oklahoma, Other States
15 people in Oklahoma, Nebraska and South Dakota have been reported ill with Salmonella, according to the CDC. The CDC said the salmonella outbreak is connected to recalled alfalfa sprouts by the brand Sun Sprouts. Lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212 or 4212, or expiration dates between Dec. 10, 2022 and...
norfolkneradio.com
NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?
An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 37 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,842 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 28 to Jan. 4, for a total of 919,598 cases. The state reported 2,709 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec. 21, for...
Snowfall totals: As much as 7 inches in some areas
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
klkntv.com
Teen accused of killing mom, putting her in trunk could be extradited from Nebraska soon
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A teen accused of killing his own mother may be handed over to Texas soon, after he was caught driving through Nebraska with her body in the trunk. Tyler Roenz has a new court hearing set for Jan. 18. The Hall County Attorney’s Office says...
Chilly and Cold Winter Temperatures Return to Oklahoma
I don't know about you, but these beautiful 60-degree days we've had post arctic blast have been BEAUTIFUL! But, alas, Oklahoma is still in the dead of winter, so that means cooler temperatures are on the horizon. It won't be in the teens again - we hope - but it...
Professor: Short-lived recession would help correct heated economy
Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research. Hays Post file photo. While the prospect of recession has been an economic bogeyman for months, one Kansas economist says such a slowdown would be the best medicine for long-term economic health in rural Kansas and Nebraska. Jeremy...
News Channel Nebraska
More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
Governor: New Kansas veterans home to be built in Topeka
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced that a new veterans home serving Northeast Kansas will be built in Topeka adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neill United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center. “As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service...
Kansas food tax: What’s included, not included in new reduction?
Legislation passed in Kansas drops the state food tax by more than 2% in 2023 and gradually reduces it to zero by 2025. Here's what applies.
WIBW
$374 million in COVID funds approved to head to Kansas communities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds have been approved to head to communities around the Sunflower State to aid recovery efforts. The Kansas Governor’s Office indicates that the State Finance Council has approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, modernization and improvement of government services, economic development and health and education initiatives.
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in Kansas
OMAHA, Neb. - The body of 43-year-old Cari Allen, a missing Omaha mother, was discovered in Kansas this week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has ruled her death a homicide but has yet to release the cause of death.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska
The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter storm moves across Nebraska, creating potential for dangerous roads
NORFOLK, Neb. – Winter weather is hitting Nebraska once again, with several regions across the state getting hit by snow and ice. The winter weather landed in the Panhandle first, with the storm slowly moving from west to east on Monday. In places like Kimball, the combined snow and...
Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting
LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
Service restored to section of Keystone Pipeline, extends from northern Kansas to OK
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A pipeline operator has put a damaged section in Kansas back into service, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 barrels of crude oil into a creek. Canada-based T.C. Energy announced Thursday that it had completed repairs, inspections and testing on its...
