ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
norfolkneradio.com

NEBRASKA: Why are so many people moving away?

An annual study looked at how many Americans moved into and out of all 50 states. It's a way to see how we re-shuffled ourselves and which states are attracting or losing residents. Nebraska is among the top states to move OUT of:. New Jersey. Illinois. New York. Michigan. Wyoming.
NEBRASKA STATE
JC Post

KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 37 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,842 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 28 to Jan. 4, for a total of 919,598 cases. The state reported 2,709 the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec. 21, for...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
NEBRASKA STATE
JC Post

Professor: Short-lived recession would help correct heated economy

Jeremy Hill, director of the Center for Economic Development and Business Research. Hays Post file photo. While the prospect of recession has been an economic bogeyman for months, one Kansas economist says such a slowdown would be the best medicine for long-term economic health in rural Kansas and Nebraska. Jeremy...
KANSAS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

More roads closing in central, northern and western Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Travel on Nebraska highways is becoming more and more impossible as the day rolls on. A stretch of over 100 miles between Gordon and Wood Lake has been shut down on Highway 20. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says drifting snow has made the highway impassable.
NEBRASKA STATE
JC Post

Governor: New Kansas veterans home to be built in Topeka

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday announced that a new veterans home serving Northeast Kansas will be built in Topeka adjacent to the Colmery-O’Neill United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center. “As the daughter of a Purple Heart recipient, I am committed to honoring the service...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

$374 million in COVID funds approved to head to Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds have been approved to head to communities around the Sunflower State to aid recovery efforts. The Kansas Governor’s Office indicates that the State Finance Council has approved a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds for broadband infrastructure and adoption, modernization and improvement of government services, economic development and health and education initiatives.
KANSAS STATE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska

The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Nebraska City News Press

Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all

Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
LINCOLN, NE
KRMG

Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy