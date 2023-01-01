ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Two injured after bus tipped over on interstate in Lino Lakes

HUGO, Minn. — Two people were injured when a Jefferson Lines bus tipped over on Interstate 35E in Lino Lakes Tuesday night, according to officials. A spokesperson for the bus company said eight passengers were on board when a vehicle ahead of the bus made a sudden stop. The driver "executed a safety maneuver" to avoid colliding with the vehicle. The bus, which was on its way to Minneapolis from Duluth, then hit heavy snow and tipped on its side.
LINO LAKES, MN
willmarradio.com

Snowmobile accidents claim 3 lives

(Cambridge, MN) -- A second person has died from injuries sustained in a New Year's Day snowmobile crash in Isanti County's Bradford Township. 21-year-old Faith Nelson was a passenger on a sled driven by 21-year-old Hunter Melander of Cambridge. Hunter died on the scene. Nelson was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where she later died of her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates the two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. Upon exiting the lake, Melander struck a tree. It's believed speed and impairment may have played a role in the crash.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fatal car-pedestrian crash in Wright County

Wright County, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after being hit by a truck on Highway 24 near St. Cloud. The State Patrols says the victim’s car had slid into a ditch around 7 p.m. on January 3. He was outside of the vehicle and...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified

Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

A Zimmerman man died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve. According to police, 52-year-old David E. Stewart was riding a snowmobile in a ditch when he hit a driveway approach, went airborne and rolled the snowmobile. "Stewart was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Friend plows snow to help families impacted by deadly snowmobile crash

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – The New Year is off to a tragic start for two families in Isanti County.A man and woman, both 21, were in a snowmobile crash that left one of them dead, and the other with life-threatening injuries, after a New Year's Eve party. In the wake of the tragedy, the Cambridge-Isanti community is coming together to support their families, including T & M Contracting owner Tyler McCarty."I did about 30 driveways this morning and the snow storm hasn't even hit yet, so I think it will be a pretty good turnout," McCarty said.McCarty isn't going to make any...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Lakeville Police: Missing woman found safe

Police in Lakeville say a missing 34-year-old woman has been found safe. Police issued an appeal Thursday to ask for the public's help in locating Trisha Ann Benson, who'd been last seen on Christmas Eve. In that appeal, police said Benson was last seen on the 1100 block of E....
LAKEVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Eli Hart killing: Mom charged with assault against deputy in jail

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The mother of Eli Hart has now been charged in connection to assault at the Hennepin County Jail. Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged with fifth-degree assault for "shoving and elbowing" a deputy inside the jail. She is already awaiting a murder trial later this month for allegedly fatally shooting her son on May 20, 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man dies after apartment fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person died after an apartment fire in Minneapolis early Thursday morning, authorities said. The Minneapolis Fire Department says it responded to a fire alarm and reports of smoke in a multi-story residential apartment building on the 1500 block of Portland Avenue around 2:15 a.m. When...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man dies in overnight snowmobile crash in Isanti County

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, a man on a snowmobile lost his life.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The Sheriff's Office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile.The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

One person killed, another hurt in New Years Day snowmobile crash

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – A man was killed and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a snowmobile crash near Cambridge New Year’s Day morning. The crash was reported at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, with deputies finding two victims after the driver of the snowmobile struck a tree. The man was...
CAMBRIDGE, MN
KARE 11

Police chase vehicle with suspects who allegedly stole mail

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — Several people suspected of "attempting to steal mail from various mailboxes" were arrested Tuesday morning following a police chase, according to a Facebook post from the North Branch Police Department. Officers were sent to the area of 382nd Drive and Falcon Avenue in North Branch...
NORTH BRANCH, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy