Two injured after bus tipped over on interstate in Lino Lakes
HUGO, Minn. — Two people were injured when a Jefferson Lines bus tipped over on Interstate 35E in Lino Lakes Tuesday night, according to officials. A spokesperson for the bus company said eight passengers were on board when a vehicle ahead of the bus made a sudden stop. The driver "executed a safety maneuver" to avoid colliding with the vehicle. The bus, which was on its way to Minneapolis from Duluth, then hit heavy snow and tipped on its side.
willmarradio.com
(Cambridge, MN) -- A second person has died from injuries sustained in a New Year's Day snowmobile crash in Isanti County's Bradford Township. 21-year-old Faith Nelson was a passenger on a sled driven by 21-year-old Hunter Melander of Cambridge. Hunter died on the scene. Nelson was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where she later died of her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates the two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. Upon exiting the lake, Melander struck a tree. It's believed speed and impairment may have played a role in the crash.
valleynewslive.com
kduz.com
Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
A Zimmerman man died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve. According to police, 52-year-old David E. Stewart was riding a snowmobile in a ditch when he hit a driveway approach, went airborne and rolled the snowmobile. "Stewart was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the...
Friend plows snow to help families impacted by deadly snowmobile crash
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – The New Year is off to a tragic start for two families in Isanti County.A man and woman, both 21, were in a snowmobile crash that left one of them dead, and the other with life-threatening injuries, after a New Year's Eve party. In the wake of the tragedy, the Cambridge-Isanti community is coming together to support their families, including T & M Contracting owner Tyler McCarty."I did about 30 driveways this morning and the snow storm hasn't even hit yet, so I think it will be a pretty good turnout," McCarty said.McCarty isn't going to make any...
Lakeville Police: Missing woman found safe
Police in Lakeville say a missing 34-year-old woman has been found safe. Police issued an appeal Thursday to ask for the public's help in locating Trisha Ann Benson, who'd been last seen on Christmas Eve. In that appeal, police said Benson was last seen on the 1100 block of E....
fox9.com
Eli Hart killing: Mom charged with assault against deputy in jail
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The mother of Eli Hart has now been charged in connection to assault at the Hennepin County Jail. Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged with fifth-degree assault for "shoving and elbowing" a deputy inside the jail. She is already awaiting a murder trial later this month for allegedly fatally shooting her son on May 20, 2022.
fox9.com
Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman
ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George Musser
Just before 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 25, 2022, members of the family of George Musser announced and confirmed that the Stillwater Police Department had found the body of George Musser after the had gone missing early in the morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Over 30 guns seized as a result of a Minneapolis traffic stop
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police seized 31 guns along with a "variety of drugs and lots of cash" as a result of a traffic stop Thursday.Agents went to the home of the suspect they pulled over where they say they found more contraband.Police say the suspect is facing charges in Hennepin County.
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, a man on a snowmobile lost his life.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The Sheriff's Office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile.The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries.
kfgo.com
Man, 22, dies in St. Louis Park stabbing; woman in custody
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in St. Louis Park Tuesday. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Logan Gregory Barham, 22, of St. Louis Park, died of a sharp force injury to the chest at around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday at Hennepin Healthcare.
Police chase vehicle with suspects who allegedly stole mail
NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — Several people suspected of "attempting to steal mail from various mailboxes" were arrested Tuesday morning following a police chase, according to a Facebook post from the North Branch Police Department. Officers were sent to the area of 382nd Drive and Falcon Avenue in North Branch...
