The 2023 DVO Winter Gravity Series at Bootleg Canyon, in Boulder City, Nevada starts off with a big change for the 1st event of the series. On January 20-22, 2023 the long-standing Nevada State Championships has been promoted to the Southwest Regional Championships. The winners of DH and Enduro will be champions of the Southwest United States for the states of Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and California. Not only will racers be awarded the coveted USA Cycling Regional Championship medals, but they will also have a jump start on valuable USA Cycling points compared to the rest of the country that may be buried in snow. Not a bad way to start off the new year if you are a gravity mountain bike racer.

BOULDER CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO