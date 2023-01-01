Read full article on original website
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Details Announced for the 2023 DVO Winter Gravity Series
The 2023 DVO Winter Gravity Series at Bootleg Canyon, in Boulder City, Nevada starts off with a big change for the 1st event of the series. On January 20-22, 2023 the long-standing Nevada State Championships has been promoted to the Southwest Regional Championships. The winners of DH and Enduro will be champions of the Southwest United States for the states of Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and California. Not only will racers be awarded the coveted USA Cycling Regional Championship medals, but they will also have a jump start on valuable USA Cycling points compared to the rest of the country that may be buried in snow. Not a bad way to start off the new year if you are a gravity mountain bike racer.
Video: Kirt Voreis' Craziest Social Cuts of 2022
2022 mash up!! I’m almost 50 years old and I still can’t stop dreamin about riding my bike!!! Thanks to you all, much love. @solidfoto @caleb_ely_ @crazyheartstudio @pedalfitruss.mtb @b.jentzen @kigerholmer_ @justinlati @ninerbikes @foxmtb @deitycomponents @pit_viper @stansnotubes @sdgcomponents @shimanomtb @ridefoxbike @mtbachelor. —Kirt Voreis.
Video: RAAW Mountain Bikes' - 'The Downhill Project', Episode 3
A lot can happen in a year. For us at RAAW, the past year has been a whirlwind. We received the first samples of our DH bike, threw it first run down the infamous World Cup track in Champéry, went for a season of World Cup racing and even had our bike on the live stream.
Photo report: Last Call at Revolution Bike Park
As many of you would know the 2nd of January was the last public day of riding at Revolution Bikepark due to a disease in the woods which means the woodland has to be felled and would massively impact the running of the park. video explanation of why that is...
