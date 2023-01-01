ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Dan Evans beats Albert Ramos-Viñolas to put GB into United Cup quarter-finals

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOiqn_0k0Jhpd300
Dan Evans plays a shot on the way to victory over Albert Ramos-Viñolas in Sydney.

Dan Evans shrugged off a desperate second set to sink Spain’s Albert Ramos-Viñolas and steer Great Britain into the quarter-finals of the United Cup in Sydney. Evans’s 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 win gave his side an unassailable lead in their Group D matchup following Saturday’s wins for Cameron Norrie – who beat Rafael Nadal – and Katie Swan in the inaugural mixed-team event.

Evans broke his opponent in his first service game of the deciding set and rallied again after the Spaniard hit back to level the set at 2-2. Ramos-Viñolas saved a match point on his serve at 5-3 but Evans was undaunted and served out the next game to book Britain’s last-eight berth.

Harriet Dart had missed the chance to seal Britain’s victory earlier in the day when she was defeated 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-1 by the world No 13, Paula Badosa. Britain will now take on the winner of Group C, comprising the United States, Czech Republic and Germany, in the “city final” at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena on Wednesday.

Spain next play Australia, who are without Ajla Tomljanovic after she withdrew from the tournament to recover from a minor knee problem before the Australian Open, which begins on 16 January. Nick Kyrgios is also unavailable as he gears up for the major.

Petra Kvitova earlier beat Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second straight victory in the tournament as the Czechs secured a 3-0 lead in their tie against Germany. Oscar Otte earned Germany their first win when he defeated Dalibor Svrcina 7-6 (1), 6-2 before Siegemund and Alexander Zverev teamed up for another consolation win over Marie Bouzkova and Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 7-6 (1).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GflfI_0k0Jhpd300
Petra Kvitova celebrates winning a point against Germany’s Laura Siegemund. Photograph: Steve Christo/Corbis/Getty Images

The Czechs have one win and a defeat from two ties following their opening round robin loss to the United States, who take on Germany next in Group C.

Bulgaria’s Alexandar Lazarov and Isabella Shinikova won the first ever United Cup deciding mixed doubles meeting in Perth, saving a match point to beat Belgium’s David Goffin and Elise Mertens for a 3-2 triumph in Group A. Casper Ruud sealed Norway’s only victory in their 4-1 Group E defeat by Brazil, as he defeated Thiago Monteiro 6-3, 6-2.

Poland went 3-1 up over Kazakhstan in Group B, with Hubert Hurkacz and Magda Linette winning their matches in Brisbane. Croatia ended Argentina’s chances of advancing from Perth, going up 3-0 to hand them a second straight Group F loss.

The United Cup is being played in three cities with two group winners from each venue meeting to determine who reaches the last-four stage. The fourth semi-finalist will be the “city final” runner-up with the best record from their three matches. Sydney will host the final next Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
The Guardian

Jockey suspended for six weeks after horse dies in Perth Cup

A Western Australian jockey has been given a six-week suspension for his role in a collision that cost the life of racehorse Chili is Hot at the Perth Cup on Sunday. The incident renewed calls from some animal welfare advocates to end horse racing in Australia. Chili Is Hot, a...
The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
The Guardian

The $500m Romeo and Juliet case opens a new frontier for #MeToo reckoning

Ust when the #MeToo movement looked to be getting marginalised in just the way activists had feared, a new frontier has opened up – history. Leonard Whiting and Olivia Hussey, who as teens starred in Franco Zeffirelli’s movie version of Romeo and Juliet in 1968, are suing Paramount for more than $500m for child abuse in the semi-nude scene they say they were made to do, having originally been assured by the director that this would not be necessary. This was act three, scene five – in which the star crossed, loved-up hero and heroine awake after their (secret) wedding night.
The Guardian

China is now the centre of Covid. The world should be watching – and testing

After almost three years of trying to wholly eliminate the virus that causes Covid-19 from within its borders, the Chinese government has abruptly changed course. Now, the country is attempting to “live with Covid-19”. Testing is no longer required, and numbers of officially reported Covid-19 cases are at odds with scientific estimates of the situation.
The Guardian

How Sumy’s residents kept Russian forces out of their city

On 24 February, when Russia invaded, there were only a few dozen Ukrainian professional soldiers in Ukraine’s north-eastern city of Sumy, and they had no command centre. That evening, those 50 or so paratroopers were ordered to leave the city – about 20 miles (30km) from the Russian border – for another area. Most of the police force had already fled, along with much of the city’s leadership.
The Guardian

Everton fans plan fresh protests over ‘incompetent management’ of club

Unhappy Everton supporters are planning to stage a sit-in demonstration at Goodison Park next month to protest at their unhappiness with the “incompetent” management of the club. Frank Lampard’s side ended a run of three successive Premier League defeats with a creditable draw at Manchester City on Saturday,...
BBC

England: Matt Proudfoot leaves forwards coach role after Eddie Jones exit

Matt Proudfoot has left his role as England forwards coach less than a month after Eddie Jones' departure as head coach. Jones was sacked by the Rugby Football Union after a disappointing 2022, with Steve Borthwick hired as his successor. A South Africa-born former Scotland international, Proudfoot took on the...
The Guardian

The Guardian

545K+
Followers
124K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy