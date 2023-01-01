Rodriguez steps in as DA

Sara Rodriguez will take the helm of the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office Sunday after she is sworn in during a ceremony on January 1, 2023.

Rodriguez, who has been in the D.A.’s office for eight years and ran unopposed for the position, will be sworn in at 10 a.m. at the Bauer Exhibit Building along with other newly-elected and re-elected officials.

She is replacing Dan Heard, who served more than 30 years as the district attorney.

“I’ve worked here for eight years, and I enjoy it. I enjoy working for the community, and I look forward to shaping the office with my own vision and perspective as a member of the community I serve,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez worked in oil and gas law, bankruptcy, and family law. She and a former partner opened a law practice together in Victoria before she opened her own practice in Port Lavaca in the old Perry’s building.

“I’ve enjoyed working for Dan,” she said. “He approached me. I hadn’t thought about working in criminal law, but I’ve been very happy serving the community, practicing law – I love those things.”

Four lawyers work in the DA’s office, including the elected Rodriguez, Christy Dunn, and Bill White. One position will be open in January, and Rodriguez hopes to fill that position quickly. Rodriguez said there has been difficulty across the state in filling such positions due to pay, the perception of prosecutors, and the perception of law enforcement. ”I don’t see those national perceptions here locally and see a community that supports law enforcement and prosecution.”

Rodriguez noted that the Calhoun County Commissioner’s Court helped in getting the pay competitive so that we can fill the position quickly. It could be a little more competitive, but I’m not complaining because the commissioners have always supported this office,” said Rodriguez.

In addition to the office’s normal duties, a member of the office serves as counsel to the commissioners’ court to advise them on legal matters.

With every change of the guard comes new ways of doing things. Rodriguez has some changes in mind, such as electronic case submission for law enforcement and electronic discovery. “I received some good advice such as ‘don’t go in guns blazing and make a bunch of policy changes on day one.’ I am looking forward to working with law enforcement to strengthen and reinforce those relationships as we work together,” she said.

She is also considering offering regular training with a prosecution bent that would provide Texas Commission on Law Enforcement hours to law enforcement as well as electronic case submission.

IN COURT

The DA’s office handles close to 1,000 cases each year. Calhoun County gets eight to 10 trial settings each year, which are set by the administrative judge of the judicial district. The trial settings need to be reserved for more serious crimes such as murder, aggravated assault, burglary, and the manufacture and delivery of drugs.

Case pleas are a part of what keeps the court moving and not bogged down, she said.

For example, low-level drug possession cases sometimes come with mandatory probation by law, she explained.

“And we have no other option but to plea bargain because it’s mandatory,” she said. “Sometimes the public doesn’t understand that aspect. We also have finite resources and more cases than we would be able to manage if all cases went to trial. In order not to completely bog down the system, we have to plea certain cases.”

It’s also a matter of economics, as trials are expensive.

“You have to pay the jurors. If you have any witnesses or experts, you have to pay them, and that can be rather expensive.”

As an example, Rodriguez said a current case that is not finalized required an expert, and the cost could get into the tens of thousands of dollars. “And that’s before we set foot in court,” she said.

The last capital murder case was about seven years ago, and those are extremely expensive, she said. These trials can reach hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The defense attorney has to be capital murder certified, and there are not many in the district. Rodriguez said they had to go as far as San Antonio and Houston to find qualified lawyers to assist.

“You just can’t jump right in and defend someone for capital murder,” she said.

So, in addition to paying for defense lawyers, if the defendant is indigent, voir dire can take weeks because instead of being able to question the whole array, each juror can be questioned separately.

Cases do not necessarily end at a conviction or once the verdict is rendered. Cases can live on well after a conviction due to the appeals process and writs.

Record keeping has expanded for the office. In the past, records were kept in accordance with the State’s mandated retention policy following the expiration of a sentence or the person’s death. “In reality, we’re now looking at almost unlimited retention. It’s our duty as prosecutors after a case closes and someone is found guilty that if evidence is received that might mitigate their guilt, be exculpatory, is impeachment evidence, or anything that tends to prove innocence or mitigate punishment of a defendant, we have a duty to investigate that information,” she said. Electronic case submission and storage will help should that situation arise.

THE FUTURE

The competent and professional support staff that Heard put together is “the key to allowing the attorneys time to focus on prosecution. He was always able to get the best and the brightest and keep them for a very long time,” she said.

And while he was a mentor to her, Rodriguez said she is her own person with her own ideas for the office.

“I’ve enjoyed working for Dan,” she said. “I have been very happy serving the community, practicing law.”

Rodriguez was born and raised in Calhoun County, as were her husband and their children.

“I want to continue to stay here working for the citizens of Calhoun County,” she said. “I know the people, and I know what they desire. It’s the same things I desire – a safe community, a community where crimes are prosecuted. I will work to see that justice is done.”