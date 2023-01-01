ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Man opens fire after waiting wife honks horn at him, Colorado sheriff say

By Don Sweeney
 3 days ago

A 55-year-old man faces charges that he shot his wife in the leg after she honked a horn at him, Colorado officials reported.

The Pueblo man had gone with his wife to a private home to discuss buying a vehicle Friday, Dec. 30, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

After the man had been inside a trailer on the property for 30 minutes, his wife began honking the horn for him to come out, sheriff’s officials said.

The man emerged with a pistol and fired three shots, the release said. One hit the 56-year-old woman in the leg inside their truck.

She was treated and released at a hospital, sheriff’s officials said. The man denied firing a pistol, but deputies found two handguns and shell casings.

He was arrested on charges of illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault and felony menacing. A 45-year-old woman in the trailer also was arrested for ”five unrelated outstanding warrants.”

Pueblo is a city of 12,000 people about 115 miles south of Denver.

