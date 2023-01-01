ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2022

It’s that time of year again. As 2022 comes to an end, you’ll see lists popping up everywhere recapping some of the best country music that came out this year. And there was quite a bit of good music this year to talk about. But we’re not here...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, and More Country Stars Hilariously React to 2022 New Year’s Resolutions

Country music fans and stars alike are gearing up for Nashville’s Big Bash airing later tonight, New Year’s Eve. However, before we kick off the party, we’re checking in with some of our favorite artists, including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and more regarding last year’s New Year’s resolutions and how they think they did heading into 2023. Unsurprisingly, their reactions to 2022’s resolutions are beyond hysterical. Check it out.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Scotty McCreery Adds Swagger to ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ at ‘CMA Country Christmas’ [Watch]

Scotty McCreery's CMA Country Christmas performance recalled the King, and we don't mean the King of Country. The "It Matters to Her" singer covered "Holly Jolly Christmas" during ABC's broadcast on Thursday night (Dec. 8), and he put a little swagger into his performance. The rockabilly approach was one that Elvis Presley may have been proud of. Watch the video for yourself below.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy Named Lyric

Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine Kraus, have a new favorite lyric. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy they named Lyric Lee Baldridge, on Dec. 30. The country singer, 30, is best known for his hits "Dance with Ya" and "Rebound." Krause and Baldwridge married in May 2021.
RadarOnline

'Garth's Stepping On Toes': Luke Bryan & Keith Urban 'Jealous' Of Brooks' Las Vegas Success

It's a great time for country music fans with Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, and Garth Brooks all booked for Las Vegas residencies. But sources say that Keith and Luke are less than thrilled that the Friends In Low Places singer already sold out his run at Caesars Palace and extended it through 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Garth's stepping on toes," said an insider. "They know Garth is a fan favorite and people will want to go see him — and that makes them a little jealous."Not that they'd ever trash-talk the Country Music Hall of Famer. "These guys are all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Kicker 102.5

Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More

2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
American Songwriter

Maren Morris Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Nashville

Maren Morris is commemorating her 10th anniversary in Nashville. On Monday (Jan. 2), the country superstar posted a throwback photo of the day she moved to Music City, hugging her mother, Kellie Morris, as they pose in front of a UHaul trailer parked in front of her house. Next to the 2013 photo is a video taken at Morris’ debut headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in December 2022. Taken from the back of the stage, Morris can be seen leading an arena-sized sing-a-long to her breakthrough hit, “My Church,” as the crowd sways and claps along with her while she sings the chorus, giving perspective on how far she’s come. “A lot can happen in 10 years. Happy move anniversary, Nashville,” Morris captions the memories.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kicker 102.5

13 Years Ago: Jimmy Wayne Begins His Meet Me Halfway Walk

Thirteen years ago today, on Jan. 1, 2010, singer-songwriter Jimmy Wayne kicked off the new year by starting a 1,700-mile walk, called Meet Me Halfway, to raise awareness about youth aging out of the foster care system. Wayne first had the idea for the walk in December 2009, while enjoying...
PHOENIX, AZ
Kicker 102.5

Canadian Country Legend Ian Tyson Dies at 89

Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Ian Tyson has died. The decorated singer and songwriter was one half of Ian & Sylvia, whose song "Four Strong Winds" was once declared the greatest Canadian song of all time. Ex-wife Sylvia Tyson confirmed the news of Ian Tyson's death during an...
