The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2022
It’s that time of year again. As 2022 comes to an end, you’ll see lists popping up everywhere recapping some of the best country music that came out this year. And there was quite a bit of good music this year to talk about. But we’re not here...
Some Country Music Fans Are Not Buying Miranda Lambert’s Support of the LGBTQ Community
After country singer Miranda Lambert appeared at a Jason Aldean concert in 2022, some country music fans doubt her support of the LGBTQ community.
WATCH: Luke Bryan, Darius Rucker, and More Country Stars Hilariously React to 2022 New Year’s Resolutions
Country music fans and stars alike are gearing up for Nashville’s Big Bash airing later tonight, New Year’s Eve. However, before we kick off the party, we’re checking in with some of our favorite artists, including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and more regarding last year’s New Year’s resolutions and how they think they did heading into 2023. Unsurprisingly, their reactions to 2022’s resolutions are beyond hysterical. Check it out.
Scotty McCreery Adds Swagger to ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ at ‘CMA Country Christmas’ [Watch]
Scotty McCreery's CMA Country Christmas performance recalled the King, and we don't mean the King of Country. The "It Matters to Her" singer covered "Holly Jolly Christmas" during ABC's broadcast on Thursday night (Dec. 8), and he put a little swagger into his performance. The rockabilly approach was one that Elvis Presley may have been proud of. Watch the video for yourself below.
Trisha Yearwood + Garth Brooks Have One Christmas Tradition They Stick to No Matter How Crazy Life Gets
When both of your parents are country music superstars with busy touring schedules, it can be tricky to find time to do all of the Christmastime activities that make the holiday season special. Despite their hectic calendars, though, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood always make time for a tradition that makes it feel like Christmas in their household.
Popculture
Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Boy Named Lyric
Drew Baldridge and his wife, Katherine Kraus, have a new favorite lyric. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy they named Lyric Lee Baldridge, on Dec. 30. The country singer, 30, is best known for his hits "Dance with Ya" and "Rebound." Krause and Baldwridge married in May 2021.
Watch Jamey Johnson & Lee Ann Womack Sing The Hell Out Of The George Strait Hit, “Give It Away”
I mean, he has put out hit after hit after hit, for decades, well deserving of his title of the King of Country Music. So, it totally makes sense that he would be honored with an ACM Artist of the Decade All-Star Concert back in 2009. The concert featured big...
'Garth's Stepping On Toes': Luke Bryan & Keith Urban 'Jealous' Of Brooks' Las Vegas Success
It's a great time for country music fans with Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, and Garth Brooks all booked for Las Vegas residencies. But sources say that Keith and Luke are less than thrilled that the Friends In Low Places singer already sold out his run at Caesars Palace and extended it through 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Garth's stepping on toes," said an insider. "They know Garth is a fan favorite and people will want to go see him — and that makes them a little jealous."Not that they'd ever trash-talk the Country Music Hall of Famer. "These guys are all...
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
Wynonna Judd Was Sidelined by an ‘Extreme Bout of Vertigo’ at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’
Wynonna Judd was originally scheduled to perform with Kelsea Ballerini during Nashville's New Year's Eve live concert special, but a last-minute health issue kept her from hitting the stage. Judd — who was one of several acts set to participate in collaborative performances during the 2022 New Year's Eve Live:...
Walker Hayes Holds the Top Two Spots for Top-Selling Digital Country Songs of 2022
Walker Hayes is holding down the top two spots on Billboard's year-end Country Digital Songs chart. His working-class anthem-turned-unstoppable-juggernaut, "Fancy Like," is the top-selling song of 2022. Following close behind is "AA," its equally hooky follow-up single, whose No. 2 spot on the chart proves once and for all that "Fancy Like" was no fluke.
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
CMT
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Renewed Popularity in Country Brought Him ‘Joy’ at the End of His Life
The late Jerry Lee Lewis' presence loomed large at the 2022 CMA Awards, with a blazing tribute from Elle King and the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, who performed Lewis' trademark hit, "Great Balls of Fire." It was a fitting tribute to the musical legend, coming from two genre-bending acts with one foot in rock 'n' roll and another in country.
23 Years Ago: LeAnn Rimes’ Self-Titled Album Goes Platinum
Twenty-three years ago today (Jan. 3, 2000), LeAnn Rimes kicked off the new year -- and the new millennium -- on a high note: It was on that date that her eponymous studio album, released on Oct. 26, 1999, went platinum, the first record to do so in the 2000s.
Maren Morris Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Nashville
Maren Morris is commemorating her 10th anniversary in Nashville. On Monday (Jan. 2), the country superstar posted a throwback photo of the day she moved to Music City, hugging her mother, Kellie Morris, as they pose in front of a UHaul trailer parked in front of her house. Next to the 2013 photo is a video taken at Morris’ debut headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in December 2022. Taken from the back of the stage, Morris can be seen leading an arena-sized sing-a-long to her breakthrough hit, “My Church,” as the crowd sways and claps along with her while she sings the chorus, giving perspective on how far she’s come. “A lot can happen in 10 years. Happy move anniversary, Nashville,” Morris captions the memories.
13 Years Ago: Jimmy Wayne Begins His Meet Me Halfway Walk
Thirteen years ago today, on Jan. 1, 2010, singer-songwriter Jimmy Wayne kicked off the new year by starting a 1,700-mile walk, called Meet Me Halfway, to raise awareness about youth aging out of the foster care system. Wayne first had the idea for the walk in December 2009, while enjoying...
Russell Dickerson Sings of Redeeming Love in ‘God Gave Me a Girl’ [Listen]
For Russell Dickerson, "God Gave Me a Girl" isn't just any old love song. The sentimental track is his own story of the love that he almost lost. Like many of the songs included on his self-titled album, "God Gave Me a Girl" is autobiographical. "God gave me a girl...
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
Canadian Country Legend Ian Tyson Dies at 89
Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Ian Tyson has died. The decorated singer and songwriter was one half of Ian & Sylvia, whose song "Four Strong Winds" was once declared the greatest Canadian song of all time. Ex-wife Sylvia Tyson confirmed the news of Ian Tyson's death during an...
