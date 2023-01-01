ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud's Stock Soars Despite a CFP Loss, Jim Knowles Goes Back to the Drawing Board And TCU Shatters Michigan's Unblemished Season

The year-end edition of Eleven Warriors’ stock report is a sad one for Buckeye supporters. Not that Ohio State’s stock dropped significantly over the weekend. If anything, the Peach Bowl proved the Buckeyes can hang with the best in the country, and were only a bad break or two away from a shot at a national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Cornerback JK Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

JK Johnson’s Ohio State career is over after two years. Three days after his redshirt freshman year at Ohio State concluded in the Peach Bowl, Johnson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. After playing in just one game as a true freshman before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Johnson...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Noah Rogers and Jason Moore to Play in Under Armour All-America Game, KingJoseph Edwards Puts Ohio State in His Top 15 Schools

Two of the most popular All-American high school all-star games recognizing the best prep players in the country are slated to take place this week. The first is the Under Armour All-America Game, which will be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday and air on ESPN2. Of interest to Ohio State fans, Buckeyes signees Noah Rogers and Jason Moore will both be participating in the game, if you’d like a glimpse to see them in action before they both don an Ohio State uniform.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Kyle Jones Breaks Down Where Ohio State's Defense Broke Down Versus Georgia in the Peach Bowl

I have good news and I have bad news. The bad news is that Ohio State is not playing for the National Championship next week. The good news? Neither is Michigan!. This week our resident Xs and Os expert Kyle Jones joins the program to break down Ohio State's 1-point loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff. We'll focus quite a lot on the Buckeye defense, with good reason, but also discuss the greatness of C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day's strategy on the ill-fated final drive, and what jumped off the All-22 at Jones from one of the best Playoff games in history.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Transfers to Florida

Teradja Mitchell will finish his college football career in Gainesville. The fifth-year senior Ohio State linebacker is transferring to Florida, where he will have one more season of eligibility. Mitchell will be looking to earn a bigger role on Florida’s defense after playing only one defensive snap for Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
ATHENS, GA
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal

Javontae Jean-Baptiste is looking to finish his college football career outside of Columbus. The fifth-year Ohio State senior defensive end has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz. After entering the program as a four-star recruit out of Oradell, New Jersey, in 2018, Jean-Baptiste worked...
COLUMBUS, OH
fox5atlanta.com

Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
ATLANTA, GA
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann, Zed Key And Eugene Brown Discuss Matchup With No. 1 Purdue, Guarding Zach Edey

Preparing for Purdue means getting ready to face one of the most unique individual challenges in college basketball. Boilermaker center Zach Edey stands 7-foot-4 and he's taken his game up more than one notch as a junior. Edey's averaging 21.7 points and 13.6 boards per game as the Big Ten's leading scorer and rebounder, and Ohio State knows exactly how difficult it will be to slow him down on Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH

