Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Eleven Warriors
Moms Always Know Best, Marvin Harrison Jr. Holds Himself to a High Standard and Ohio State Has Made Great Calls in Its CFP History
When JK Johnson entered the transfer portal Tuesday, it looked as if the day was headed for a bleak end. But then Ohio State delivered a BOOM. Please welcome Ja'Had Carter as the newest member of Buckeye Nation. Let's have a good Wednesday, shall we?. MOM KNOWS BEST. Jackie Ruggles...
Eleven Warriors
Purdue Matchup Gives Ohio State A Chance At A Third Win Over A Nationally Top-Ranked Team in the Chris Holtmann Era
If all goes well for the scarlet and gray on Thursday, Ohio State will walk off its home court with an upset win over the top-ranked team in college basketball. Sound familiar?. It should, because the Buckeyes have made something of a habit out of doing so in the Chris...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud's Stock Soars Despite a CFP Loss, Jim Knowles Goes Back to the Drawing Board And TCU Shatters Michigan's Unblemished Season
The year-end edition of Eleven Warriors’ stock report is a sad one for Buckeye supporters. Not that Ohio State’s stock dropped significantly over the weekend. If anything, the Peach Bowl proved the Buckeyes can hang with the best in the country, and were only a bad break or two away from a shot at a national championship.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Cornerback JK Johnson Enters Transfer Portal
JK Johnson’s Ohio State career is over after two years. Three days after his redshirt freshman year at Ohio State concluded in the Peach Bowl, Johnson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. After playing in just one game as a true freshman before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Johnson...
Eleven Warriors
Noah Rogers and Jason Moore to Play in Under Armour All-America Game, KingJoseph Edwards Puts Ohio State in His Top 15 Schools
Two of the most popular All-American high school all-star games recognizing the best prep players in the country are slated to take place this week. The first is the Under Armour All-America Game, which will be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday and air on ESPN2. Of interest to Ohio State fans, Buckeyes signees Noah Rogers and Jason Moore will both be participating in the game, if you’d like a glimpse to see them in action before they both don an Ohio State uniform.
Eleven Warriors
Kyle Jones Breaks Down Where Ohio State's Defense Broke Down Versus Georgia in the Peach Bowl
I have good news and I have bad news. The bad news is that Ohio State is not playing for the National Championship next week. The good news? Neither is Michigan!. This week our resident Xs and Os expert Kyle Jones joins the program to break down Ohio State's 1-point loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff. We'll focus quite a lot on the Buckeye defense, with good reason, but also discuss the greatness of C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day's strategy on the ill-fated final drive, and what jumped off the All-22 at Jones from one of the best Playoff games in history.
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Transfers to Florida
Teradja Mitchell will finish his college football career in Gainesville. The fifth-year senior Ohio State linebacker is transferring to Florida, where he will have one more season of eligibility. Mitchell will be looking to earn a bigger role on Florida’s defense after playing only one defensive snap for Ohio State...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
Eleven Warriors
KJ Bolden Debuts As Ohio State's No. 1 Target As Secondary Players Become a Primary Focus in the 2024 Recruiting Class
New year, new recruiting cycle. With Ohio State only holding three commitments for the 2024 cycle in Garrett Stover, Jeremiah Smith and Ian Moore, there are plenty of prospects worthy of one of the top 12 spots on Eleven Warriors’ monthly editorial on Ohio State’s top recruiting targets, the Heat Check.
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA fans traveling to Championship met with sticker shock
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - At the stroke of midnight, a stroke of good luck for the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday night. Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal sending fans into a frenzy. “These are the glory days. It’s magical. What happened...
Eleven Warriors
Close Calls, Bad Breaks Swing Peach Bowl Out of Ohio State’s Favor in a Game of Inches in Atlanta
Beware, Buckeye fans. The following exercise isn’t for the faint of heart. In fact, you may find an examination of the twists, turns, close calls and bad breaks that swung the result of Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal rather maddening. But someone’s got to do it. Of...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Defense Still Needs Work, Noah Ruggles Was Failed Before His Kick Sailed and C.J. Stroud Shined Bright in Atlanta
And with that, the 2022 season comes to an end. After Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, every soul in Buckeye Nation felt the same emotion simultaneously. Let's talk about that. Before we do, I, of course, have to say this: Let's have a...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal
Javontae Jean-Baptiste is looking to finish his college football career outside of Columbus. The fifth-year Ohio State senior defensive end has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz. After entering the program as a four-star recruit out of Oradell, New Jersey, in 2018, Jean-Baptiste worked...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Reenters AP Top 25 At No. 24 Following Wins Over Alabama A&M And Northwestern
The Buckeyes are back in the rankings. After wins over Alabama A&M and Northwestern over the past week, Ohio State starts the new year ranked No. 24 in the AP Top 25. The Buckeyes had been unranked for the final two weeks of 2022. AP TOP 25 Poll. RANK TEAM...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Dominates Northwestern, 73-57, to Claim Its Second Big Ten Victory and Improve to 10-3 This Season
Ohio State men's basketball is undefeated in 2023. The Buckeyes played New Year's Day hoops against Northwestern on Sunday and defeated the Wildcats, 73-57, on Sunday to claim their third consecutive victory and improve to 10-3 overall with a 2-0 record in Big Ten competition. Team 1 2 FINAL. OHIO...
fox5atlanta.com
Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Zed Key And Eugene Brown Discuss Matchup With No. 1 Purdue, Guarding Zach Edey
Preparing for Purdue means getting ready to face one of the most unique individual challenges in college basketball. Boilermaker center Zach Edey stands 7-foot-4 and he's taken his game up more than one notch as a junior. Edey's averaging 21.7 points and 13.6 boards per game as the Big Ten's leading scorer and rebounder, and Ohio State knows exactly how difficult it will be to slow him down on Thursday.
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
Former football player paralyzed during UGA game sympathizes with Damar Hamlin’s family
ATLANTA — Watching the collapse of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin brought back painful memories for one local college student who was paralyzed while playing at a football game against UGA. Devon Gales has been working hard to walk since that game 7 years ago. Channel 2 Action News...
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
Comments / 1