Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish
On Tuesday night, the 9-5 Syracuse Orange and 2-12 Louisville Cardinals met in Louisville for an ACC clash. Obviously, these are not your… uh, they’re not the Louisville or Syracuse you might remember from the Big East or even just a few years ago. So, it’s not surprising then that the teams combined for a Read more... The post CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse Orange vs Louisville Cardinals
The Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1) men’s basketball team looks to make it two wins in a row when they take on the Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3) at the YUM! Center. If you haven’t heard this game is now moved to ESPNNEWS. Syracuse needs to avoid losing to the...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange must keep calm and carry on
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team enters the new year in unfamiliar territory. For starters, the Orange suffered its first home loss of the season to then #6-ranked NC State, snapping the team’s nine-game home win streak. But then, there’s the fact the Orange have now lost back-to-back games for the first time all year, while the upcoming schedule is going to get tougher.
orangefizz.net
Syracuse is Giving Fans Less and Less Reason to Believe
Syracuse has won two games in a row. Whoop-dee-do! After wins over Boston College and Louisville, likely the two worst teams in the ACC, SU is showing that it can barely beat the bad teams, which is not a sustainable way of winning. Good teams blow out bad teams. Syracuse does not do that. This team is not good, and there does not seem to be any hope it can finish in the top half of the ACC.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: 2022 season recap and final thoughts
Syracuse Orange football finished the 2022 campaign 7-6 after falling in the Pinstripe Bowl 28-20. It was a year with mixed emotions, with thoughts of the strong 6-0 start seemingly fading away while injuries and superior opponents derailed the remainder of the season. Still, there was plenty of good to take away from this season, and that’s exactly what the TNIAAM staff is doing today:
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-69 Loss vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite leading for most of the second half, the Louisville men's basketball eventually fell behind to Syracuse, surrendering a 70-69 decision to remain winless in ACC play. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Mike James had to say following the loss:. Head...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim explains why Symir Torrence didn’t play in win over Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. ― After appearing in each of Syracuse’s first 14 games of the season, senior guard Symir Torrence watched from the bench as the Orange edged past Louisville, 70-69, on Tuesday night. Following the game, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Torrence didn’t play because of a shoulder...
Five Takeaways: Syracuse 79 Boston College 65
Syracuse basketball beat Boston College 79-65 inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from the win. 1. Benny Williams This was a very encouraging performance from Benny Williams. He finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Williams was ...
nunesmagician.com
Things we’d like to see in 2023 for Syracuse Athletics
As we enter into a new year, we all decided to put together something we want to see for the Syracuse Orange in 2023. Syracuse is known nationally for 44. But to lacrosse fans, 22 is arguably more important. After a bit of time, the Orange have found a new player to wear the famed 22 jersey that the men’s lacrosse coach made famous. Joey Spallina made a lot of noise down in the lacrosse hotbed of Long Island and committed to Syracuse with the promise of getting the historic number as soon as he got on campus. The Orange haven’t had a 22 since Jordan Evans, and Spallina seems like he has everything in his game to do justice to the history of that number. It’s been a while since Syracuse had a game-changing recruit that turned heads, especially with the growing parity of college lacrosse. Who knows? Spallina could turn the lacrosse world on his head just like Gary Gait did with that same number. I, for one, would be happy to see that.
Former SU offensive lineman Chad Schuster commits to Western Michigan
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse football offensive lineman Chad Schuster has committed to Western Michigan, he shared on Twitter on Monday. Schuster entered the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 13. He has four years of eligibility remaining after not playing a single snap for the Orange in his true freshman season.
nunesmagician.com
ACC Men’s Basketball power rankings and new year’s resolutions
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is ready to move onto 2023 after a disappointing 2022- a year in which the Orange had a record of 18-17. After beating Boston College, where does Syracuse land in our ACC Power Rankings?. Don’t ask us to explain our ratings system- just...
Syracuse's Upset Bid Against #6 NC State Comes Up Just Short
New Year's Day left the Syracuse women’s basketball team with tears in their eyes as they lost their first home game to the #6 NC State Wolfpack 56-54. It all came down to one final play, and the result left fans speechless. “We did some things until the last second that says a lot about what we’re ...
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM asks: What would you like to see covered in 2023?
It’s a little hard to believe that my first year writing for NunesMagician is already over. OK, technically it’s only been 11 months since my first article was published, but it’s still crazy to consider how much has happened since Kevin brought me on board. I’ve had...
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
14-hour standoff in Syracuse ends with arrest; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 48; Low: 40. Windy and mild with some rain. See 5-day forecast. Syracuse Police block off an area near a Shuart Avenue home that was the site of a 14-hour standoff on Monday. (Rylee Kirk photo)
bodyshopbusiness.com
Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY
Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York. Kaeser’s factory-direct facilities in Syracuse and Buffalo will serve customers in central and upstate New York with sales, service, parts, engineering and maintenance. “We are...
Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
Meet Syracuse’s first baby of 2023
Twila Brantley felt her baby drop just after the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Her partner, Cassaundra Richardson, and the small army of children they are raising together pushed her out the door and up to Upstate Community Hospital. They pulled into the hospital lot and Brantley turned...
localsyr.com
Does slow start to winter mean more of the same for CNY?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are into early January and Syracuse has had just barely 20” of snow for the season, less than half of normal and the ground is bare. Here are some numbers that aren’t too pleasant for winter enthusiasts going forward. We looked back...
Comments / 0