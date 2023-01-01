ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will reportedly be out vs. Saints, could be available Week 18

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Hinq_0k0JgUbn00

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts finally returned to practice on Thursday, but he's not quite ready to play yet. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hurts will not start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but he could be available to play in Week 18.

Hurts, one of the key players involved in the current MVP conversation, last played in Week 15, a 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears. Hurts sprained his throwing shoulder late in the third quarter of that game, but managed to finish it out. Backup Gardner Minshew started Week 16, a 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

An injury to a quarterback could sharply derail any team's playoff campaign, especially so late in the season, but the Eagles didn't blink. Thanks to the superior play of pretty much everyone, the team had put itself in the best position possible. That win over the Bears had allowed them to lock up a playoff spot with three weeks left to play.

Since then, the Eagles have been running out Minshew at quarterback. Minshew is one of the better backups in the league, and it's his performance over the Saints on Sunday that will reportedly determine the Eagles' plan for Week 18.

When will we see Hurts play again?

Week 17 is important for the Eagles, and there's a lot riding on Minshew's performance. If they beat the Saints, they lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC and secure a bye for the first round of the playoffs. That would give Hurts several weeks of no-pressure prep time before the playoffs, because he wouldn't need to play against the New York Giants in Week 18 — he could just come in for a few downs or a drive or two to give himself a little game experience before the playoffs begin.

But if the Eagles lose to the Saints, Hurts would need to start against the Giants in Week 18, since it will be their last and final chance to capture the No. 1 seed and win that first-round bye. Even with a week left before that game, the Eagles are already feeling good about Hurts. According to Schefter they were impressed by the throws he made in his limited return to practice on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
WSB Radio

Kirby Smart provides Georgia football injury updates before 2023 National Championship Game

With just under a week until the 2023 National Championship Game between Georgia and TCU play each other, head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Georgia’s injuries. Darnell Washington left the game with a left ankle injury in the first quarter. As expected, Smart said he was hopeful Washington would be able to play. He told ESPN’s Marty Smith on Monday that it was more of a soft tissue injury instead of an ankle sprain.
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

Spoiling Dolphins’ playoff push is all Jets have left

For a while, it looked like this Week 18 matchup between the Jets and Dolphins could be a win-and-in playoff game for the two teams. But both teams are enduring five-game losing streaks. The Jets are already eliminated, and the Dolphins need to beat the Jets and have the Patriots lose to the Bills to make it. The Jets can spoil Miami’s playoff hopes. “One thing I love about this league is that when those players put those helmets on, they’re professionals — they get it,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “The idea that players tank, they don’t show up, they don’t...
WSB Radio

Fantasy Football: Week 18 Quarterback rankings

For those of you still competing in fantasy leagues through Week 18, below you'll find our analysts' positional rankings. Obviously fantasy football seems particularly inconsequential right now, however. Our thoughts are still very much with Buffalo's Damar Hamlin as well as his family, friends and teammates. Everything else related to football (and certainly to fantasy) is far less important today.
WSB Radio

Bears' Fields to miss finale, ending shot at QB rushing mark

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — (AP) — Justin Fields won't get a chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Fields will miss the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings because of a strained hip and Nathan Peterman will start in his place, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Radio

Jets committed to help Wilson 'through hell or high water'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — Zach Wilson's rough second season is over. When — or if — he plays another game for the New York Jets remains to be seen. The struggling quarterback will be inactive Sunday in the team's season finale at Miami, with Mike White starting a second straight game and Joe Flacco the backup. Still, coach Robert Saleh insisted Wednesday that Wilson still has a future with the franchise.
WSB Radio

Joe Burrow discusses how Bengals responded after Damar Hamlin situation: 'Nobody wanted to continue to play the game'

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow felt it was important to let the Buffalo Bills know how his team felt following Damar Hamlin's on-field emergency in Week 17. On Wednesday, Burrow discussed how his team responded after Hamlin left the game in an ambulance, and why it was important to meet with Bills players in that moment.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSB Radio

Pickett's patience, poise help fuel Steelers' late surge

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Technically, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett's middle name is Shane. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, however, appeared to give Pickett a new middle moniker in the giddy aftermath of Pickett's last-minute game-winning touchdown pass to Najee Harris on Baltimore last Sunday that kept Pittsburgh's slim playoff hopes alive.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSB Radio

Chiefs kick off Week 18 playing for AFC's No. 1 seed

The NFL is moving forward with the Week 18 schedule during a difficult, emotional week. While coaches, players, fans and the sports community are focused on Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s health, the final weekend of the regular season kicks off Saturday with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSB Radio

NFL rallies to support Hamlin as his condition improves

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — As a sedated Damar Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend. “I just told him, I got him....
CINCINNATI, OH
WSB Radio

NFL mulling Bills-Bengals options, including not finishing game or pushing schedule into bye week before Super Bowl

In the wake of the hospitalization of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday Night Football, NFL vice president of operations Troy Vincent said the league is leaving all options on the table moving forward regarding the schedule. That could include pushing the conference title games into the bye week before the Super Bowl, which Vincent did not rule out during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
114K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy