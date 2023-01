Jake Weinberg didn't waste much time — two days — in turning a Florida State offer into a commitment. Weinberg said he was a big fan of FSU on New Year's Eve when he announced a scholarship offer and on Monday made his verbal commitment. In his profile on Kohl's kicking site, Weinberg is viewed as the nation's top kicker in the class of 2024.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO