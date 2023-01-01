Read full article on original website
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
ringsidenews.com
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
stillrealtous.com
Two Men In Uncle Howdy Masks Appear On WWE Raw
The Uncle Howdy storyline has kept fans guessing for some time now and last week Uncle Howdy appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and attacked Bray Wyatt. This week on Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but she got herself disqualified when two men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared.
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ringsidenews.com
Kelly Kelly Addresses Kurt Angle Cheating Accusation
You never know what can pop up on wrestling Twitter, and now another scandal needs to be addressed. Karen Jarrett’s recent tweeting spree caused one former Divas Champion to make a public statement. Kelly Kelly, whose real name is Barbara Blank, retired from WWE in 2012, but she enjoyed...
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
Popculture
Comedian and Sports Broadcaster Reveal Engagement
A sports broadcaster is getting married. Katie Nolan recently appeared on The GoJo Show with Mike Golic Jr. and announced she is getting married to comedian Dan Soder. Golic asked Nolan if they can talk about "the thing." And that's when Nolan showed off her engagement ring. "What thing? …...
Yardbarker
Eric Bischoff says TNA fired Bobby Lashley in 2010 because of Kristal Marshall: 'She got in the way of Bobby's career'
On the latest "83 Weeks' podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson talked about TNA's move to Monday night to go head to head against WWE Monday Night Raw in 2010. Bobby Lashley was one of the big names on the roster around this time but he exited the company later that year. Bischoff explained why Lashley was let go:
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Says You Can’t Compare Chris Jericho To Hulk Hogan
Chris Jericho recently celebrated 30 years in the pro wrestling business, and he passed many legends during his career. The Wizard crossed paths with Hulk Hogan during his career, but that doesn’t make them similar. Eric Bischoff recently opened up on 83 Weeks about Chris Jericho and Hulk Hogan....
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Tells Ric Flair To Stop Embarrassing Himself After False WCW Claims
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff’s contributions to pro wrestling can never be understated. That being said, Easy E is a respected member of the business and people take notice of whatever he has to say even now. During his time in WCW, Bischoff worked extensively with Ric Flair, for better or for worse. As fans are aware by now, Bischoff and Ric Flair have been engaged in online beef. Eric Bischoff also continued his beef with Ric Flair with yet another tweet recently.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With KAIRI
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura competed in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year, against the Great Muta on Sunday morning. Nakamura put him away with his Kinshasa finisher. The match was part of Muta’s farewell tour of matches. Nakamura reunited with IWGP Women’s...
MMAmania.com
Big Boy vs Bad Boy? Instagram bodybuilder wants to box Tito Ortiz, ex-UFC champ says ‘Let’s do it’
Move over Jizzy, there’s a new meathead in town. Instagram bodybuilder “Big Boy,” whose real name is ... probably not even worth the trip to Google to look up, appears to be using that old boxing trick of calling someone out by claiming they called him out.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Caught People In WWE Off-Guard
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw last year, which led to a plethora of changes over the past several months. Banks is truly done with WWE and is looking towards greener pastures – which is exactly what her imminent NJPW debut is all about. That being said, it seems Banks’ NJPW deal caught people off-guard in WWE.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
ringsidenews.com
Danhausen Drops List Of Demands For Tony Khan
Danhausen debuted for AEW after a long storyline that played out on social media. It might have started out as a joke on A&W restaurants, but once that AEW contract landed in Danhausen’s hands, it was all too real. Now, Danhausen has more demands after he achieved another huge career landmark.
