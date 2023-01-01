2023 political priorities include inflation, health care, and climate rights

The economy remains the top bipartisan issue heading into the new year, according to an open-ended poll surveying Americans on their top-five issues for the government to work on in 2023, conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in December.

Some 30 percent of Americans say inflation is a high priority — roughly twice the number who said it was last year, though down 40 percent since June — while three-quarters of adults say they are nevertheless not confident in the government to make progress on the problems the country faces.

Republicans' top priorities for 2023 also included immigration as a pressing issue, as well as crime, foreign policy issues, energy, health care, and gas prices. About 40 percent of Democrats, meanwhile, said climate change issues are a top priority, followed by gun issues, education, abortion or women's rights, and racism and poverty. Read more about the results at The Associated Press .