Cotton Bowl Prediction: #10 USC Trojans vs #16 Tulane Green Wave

Predictions for the Cotton Bowl matchup between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave

The Cotton Bowl matchup between USC and Tulane pits a traditional power re-emerging and an upstart program trying to knock off a blue blood. It also pits two very talented quarterbacks against each other. It's a chance for one ( Caleb Williams ) to show why he won the Heisman and for the other ( Michael Pratt ) to put himself on the map as a big time signal caller.

Location : AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

When : January 2nd - 1:00 PM ET

Network : ESPN

Spread : USC -2.0

IB has broken down the game and now it's time for us to make our predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction : USC 41, Tulane 24

I must admit, when I saw the spread for this game I was completely shocked. Don't get me wrong, I would love it if Tulane pulls off an upset in this game, but I just don't see it. Tulane was an outstanding Group of 5 team this year, but the reality is the Group of 5 was just not that good this season, and the bowl games have shown that out. UCF got smacked by Duke, Cincinnati got smacked by Louisville, and I believe Tulane is going to get smacked by USC.

Even without Jordan Addison , the Trojans simply have too much talent and speed for Tulane. While the Green Wave had a quality defense (for the most part) in the AAC, they don't have the speed on the perimeter to handle the USC air attack, and Tulane has also been vulnerable to good ground attacks. USC's balance will be a problem for the Green Wave.

So if I'm wrong about this score it will be easy to identify why. Number one, USC doesn't have a very good rush defense and the Green Wave have one of the best running backs in the country in Tyjae Spears , who rushed for 1,376 yards and 15 touchdowns. If Tulane can get him going and Pratt can play against the Trojans like he did against UCF then this could be an entertaining game.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction : USC 42, Tulane 17

I understand why the Group of 5 team gets a bid to the NY6 games but to me it is matchups like this that make me think otherwise. I just do not see this one being all that close or competitive, especially if quarterback Caleb Williams is healthy for the Trojans. Williams should be able to pick apart the Green Wave defense without much of a struggle. I think Tulane will be able to move the ball to a degree against this USC defense but it will not be enough. They will be in catch up mode for the majority of the day so even if they wanted to play bully ball with the USC front, I just do not think they will have the opportunity. This should be a nice curtain call for Williams after securing the Heisman Memorial Trophy earlier in the month.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction : USC 35, Tulane 24

There’s no doubt that Tulane will be ready to play. They are hoping to cap off one of their best seasons in program history and everyone is ready to play.

USC may not be as excited for this particular matchup after just missing an opportunity to play in the playoffs. I anticipate them sleepwalking through this one early on but ultimately the talent wins out.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction : USC 38, Tulane 28

This could be the sleeper pick for an upset with Tulane’s offense being able to keep up with the Trojans, but quarterback Caleb Williams should be healthy from the leg injury he suffered in the Pac 12 Conference Championship. Running back Austin Jones will be the battering ram that wears Tulane down in the second half, but this one is closer than the experts think.

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction : USC 42, Tulane 24

How bad is Caleb Williams’ hamstring injury? The Heisman winner suffered what was called a “significant” hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Pac 12 Championship Game. He is expected to play, but to what extent is unknown and will undoubtedly affect the outcome. The Trojans still have too much offensive talent for Tulane to match.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction : Tulane 38, USC 34

At first glance, I thought USC would dominate this matchup, but then I checked the spread. Vegas opened the Trojans as a 1.5-point favorite, which feels like a huge trap to get money flooding in on USC, even with the status of Caleb Williams being uncertain due to his hamstring injury (he maintains that he will play). I'm going to fade the public and take Tulane.

If TCU wasn't in the CFP, we'd be talking more about the season that Tulane had. With QB Michael Pratt and RB Tyjae Spears leading the way, Willie Fritz 's Green Wave went 11-2 and won the American in the program's best season since Shaun King was executing Rich Rodriguez 's offense back in 1998. The future is bright too, with both Fritz and Pratt announcing that they would return. If Tulane can find long-term stability, this program can continue to make noise in a revamped American Conference, given the campus proximity to so much high school football talent.

The Green Wave will jump out to an early lead on a USC team that saw its CFP dreams crushed in a Pac 12 Championship loss to Utah and hold on for the win.

