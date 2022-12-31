Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Renovation Update: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This Local Library Invites Children to Come and Read to a Dog!Camilo DíazPlymouth, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Related
What are reparations and why are they so important?
By Chris Tanaka, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Recently, the Boston City Council voted unanimously to form a commission to study the possibility of reparations for the Black community in Boston. There is a lot that is unknown: will Mayor Wu form the commission? If she does, what will it find? WBZ is asking what ARE reparations? And why is the issue so urgent and important? "At the human level when you harm somebody, the first thing that you do, typically, if you care and you desire for that relationship to continue, is to apologize," Na'Tisha Mills from Embrace Boston, a local nonprofit...
theweektoday.com
Cooking lessons, bingo, and more at Marion Council on Aging
MARION - The Marion Council on Aging has a number of events during the month of January that range from art appreciation to chocolate tasting. On Monday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m., learn about Mary Cassatt, one of America’s most prominent 19th century artists. Learn how Cassatt’s accomplishments encouraged...
theweektoday.com
Photos: Land Trust hikes its way into 2023
For those whose New Year’s resolutions were to exercise and spend more time in nature, Sunday, Jan. 1 provided the perfect weather to do so. That day, the Wareham Land Trust held a First Day Hike at Douglas S. Westgate Conservation Area. Wareham Week staffer Andrew Griffith was there...
theweektoday.com
Help fight substance abuse with Wareham Connects
Wareham Connects, a local organization for victims of substance abuse, is holding an open house at the Wareham Free Library on Tuesday, Jan. 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Leah Morrissey, the newest member of Wareham Connects, is interested in meeting people from all walks of life who want to help those struggling with substance abuse.
WCVB
First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston
BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
capeandislands.org
Governor-elect Maura Healey visits Cape Cod for first time since being elected
Governor-elect Maura Healey visited Cape Cod today for the first time since her historic victory in November’s gubernatorial election. Her arrival in South Yarmouth drew more than 100 people, including lawmakers, community leaders, and activists. The who’s who event was held in the old Riverway restaurant space, where the nonprofit organization Family Table Collaborative (FTC) cooks and serves meals for those struggling with food security across the region.
WCVB
Massachusetts school district cancels classes after ransomware attack
SWANSEA, Mass. — The Swansea Public Schools district in Massachusetts has canceled classes for Wednesday because of a ransomware attack. Superintendent of Schools John J. Robidoux tweeted late Tuesday afternoon that due to the ransomware attack, the school district's network had been shut down and that school was canceled districtwide.
whdh.com
Several Massachusetts school districts asking students to mask up following winter break
BOSTON (WHDH) - Students and staff at several Massachusetts school districts are being asked to mask up when they return from winter break this week. School in Boston, Newton, Arlington, and Watertown are all recommending that students wear masks when they return to classes. Administrators say this is part of an effort to protect students amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, RSV, and the flu.
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
theweektoday.com
Grant gridlock: Select Board debates best use of state funds
The town of Wareham is receiving two years of state grant money in one year, the Board of Selectmen heard at its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The information came from Wayne Darragh, President of Community Opportunities Group, which administers grants for the town. Darragh said that due to an influx of state funding, the state Department of Housing and Community Development is giving Wareham its Community Development Block Grant money for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 at the same time.
theweektoday.com
Help ‘Maisie’ solve a murder at the Library
The Wareham Free Library’s Mystery Book Club will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. to discuss the novel “Maisie Dobbs” by Jacqueline Winspear. The novel, published in 2003 and the first of the Maisie Dobbs series, tells the story of its title character, a detective who served as a nurse in World War I. Years after the war, she tracks down a killer who may have ties to her past.
Michael's Law requires Massachusetts schools to be prepared for cardiac emergency
SUTTON - When Damar Hamlin collapsed, the NFL had the emergency equipment necessary to keep him alive. But this could have happened in any game or any field. In Massachusetts, there's a law requiring schools to be prepared. WBZ's Courtney Cole spoke to a member of the local family whose loss made that law a reality. "The crazy thing, Courtney, is last night watching Monday Night Football--as soon as Damar Hamlin collapsed-my wife and I -she knew and I knew- that he was in cardiac arrest," John Ellsessar said. It's a feeling John said touches close to home. "These...
theweektoday.com
New Year’s Plungers chill out in Onset Bay
On the morning of Monday, Jan. 2, the water in Onset Bay was 38 degrees. “It’s a little cold,” 5-year-old Fiona McPherson told her mother Mary. Monday was Mary’s first time participating in the annual New Year’s Plunge. She joined 50 brave souls who celebrated the start of 2023 by running into the frigid bay and splashing around.
norfolkwrenthamnews.com
Notable People of Wrentham
As part of Wrentham’s 350th anniversary celebration, Local Town Pages is highlighting significant people and places in the town’s history. Following is a submission we recently received. One of the founders of the Wrentham Conservation Commission, Luke Schensnol was born in Kaunas, Lithuania in 1925. He and his...
ehop.org
Regional Emergency Communications Center (RECC)
Hopkinton is researching the feasibility of regionalizing emergency dispatch operations. The final report of the feasibility study, conducted by the third party Edward J. Collins Jr. Center for Public Management at UMass Boston, was shared at the September 20, 2022 Select Board meeting with the Addendum shared at the December 6, 2022 Select Board meeting. To provide comments or feedback related to the potential RECC Project, you may email: reccfeedback@hopkintonma.gov.
capeandislands.org
New Barnstable County Sheriff to end ICE agreement on first day in office
The incoming Barnstable County sheriff says she plans to terminate a controversial agreement with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, also known as ICE. Barnstable County sheriff elect Donna Buckley issued a statement Monday night that she plans to end the agreement on her first day in office, tomorrow.
nomadlawyer.org
Trinity Church : A Must Visit To One Of America’s Top 10 Structures
Tourist Attractions: Trinity Church, Boston, One of America’s Most Important And Historic Churches. Trinity Church in Boston has been considered as one of America’s top 10 structures and has been revered as a classic example of American architecture. It is also known as one of America’s most important and historic churches.
miltonscene.com
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
theweektoday.com
Natalie Simpson, 74
WAREHAM – Natalie E. (Larson) Simpson, 74, of West Wareham passed away on January 1, 2023, at home. She was the wife of the late Paul S. Simpson and the daughter of the late Nils and Ethel (Johnson) Larson. She was born in Attleboro and lived in Fall River...
Uprise RI
New Year’s Eve ‘noise demo’ at Wyatt prison shows incarcerated they are not forgotten
Around 30 people gathered outside the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central falls, Rhode Island on a rainy but warm New Year’s Eve as part of a “noise demo” designed to let people incarcerated inside that they were not forgotten. Organized by AMOR Rhode Island (Alianza para Movilizar Nuestra Resistencia), the noise demo was joined by the Extraordinary Rendition Band (ERB) and marched up and down High Street and Blackstone Street, eliciting reactions from incarcerated people inside who could be seen silhouetted in the windows of the facility.
Comments / 0