ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsburg, MI

Michigan man fatally struck by car while trying to strap appliance on vehicle

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5ETb_0k0JeEnp00

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man was fatally struck by a car while he helped strap an appliance onto a vehicle on the side of the road, authorities said.

Trevor Kyle Nelson, 18, of Edwardsburg, died when he was struck by a vehicle in LaGrange Township, MLive.com reported.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 8:34 p.m. EST.

The driver, Trevor David Nelson, 57, of Edwardsburg, had pulled his vehicle halfway onto the shoulder of the southbound lane of the highway to strap on an appliance, WWMT-TV reported.

The younger man was on the road helping to secure the appliance when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Richard Burpee, 49, of Cassopolis, according to the television station.

The victim died at the scene, MLive.com reported.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, the Central Cass Fire Department, and PrideCare Ambulance Service, according to WWNT.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox2detroit.com

Foul play suspected after Michigan mother never came home on Dec. 10

PORTAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime. Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Kosciusko County woman injured after vehicle crashes into home

A Kosciusko County woman was hurt after a vehicle crashed into her home. The collision happened during the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, when the driver of the car, Brandon Eugene Hoffman, 18, of Silver Lake failed was traveling along South County Road 600 West in Palestine and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Sturgis Public Safety identifies victim of fatal apartment fire

STURGIS, Mich. — Sturgis Public Safety identified the victim of a fatal New Year's Day fire Tuesday as 53-year-old Travis Angelo Williams, according to the department. Sunday morning: Early morning fire kills Sturgis man. A fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on W. West Street, near North Street, according...
STURGIS, MI
95.3 MNC

Boy, 17, shot near Marathon gas station on S. Main Street in Elkhart

A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Elkhart. The shooting happened just after 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1200 block of South Main Street. They found the 17-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue. The boy told...
ELKHART, IN
FOX59

Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

18-year-old dies in New Year’s Eve crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old from Edwardsburg is dead after a crash involving two vehicles on New Year’s Eve in Cass County. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 8:35 p.m. on Saturday on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway. Police say...
CASS COUNTY, MI
max983.net

Vehicle Crashes into House in Bourbon

Bourbon emergency responders were called to a New Year’s Day accident in the 300 block of South Main Street. Police say a vehicle left the roadway and hit the house at about 3:50 a.m. ET. The driver of the vehicle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital for further treatment, according to the report. No occupants inside the house were injured.
BOURBON, IN
WWMTCw

Van Buren County man arrested in domestic assault case

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a domestic assault Saturday evening. At 11:15 p.m., deputies responded to an address in Porter Township. The 49-year-old suspect was found to be very intoxicated and uncooperative, deputies said. Accident: 2 killed after man...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
inkfreenews.com

Homeowner Injured When Car Hits House

PALESTINE — A homeowner and occupants of a vehicle were taken to a local hospital following an accident Saturday, Dec. 31. The accident occurred on CR 600W. Seward Township-Burket Fire Department responded along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office. No further information is available.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
113K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy