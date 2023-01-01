Read full article on original website
How the Memphis Grizzlies unlocked the formula to containing Pelicans star Zion Williamson
Class was in session inside the FedExForum on Saturday night. One of the NBA's hardest formulas to figure out this season has been guarding New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, but the Memphis Grizzlies may have cracked the code. As Williamson got the ball at the top of the key,...
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Morant, Williamson Take Center Stage On New Year's Eve
Ja Morant and Zion Williamson will finally meet as stars on playoff teams this New Year's Eve.
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
Alcorn State Braves take on the Jackson State Tigers on 6-game slide
Jackson State Tigers (1-12) at Alcorn State Braves (3-9) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -2.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State looks to stop its six-game slide when the Braves play Jackson State. The Braves play their first home game after going 3-9 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site...
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
Poole leads Golden State against Atlanta after 41-point outing
Atlanta Hawks (17-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (19-18, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts the Atlanta Hawks after Jordan Poole scored 41 points in the Golden State Warriors' 118-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors are 16-2 on their...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night.Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds.De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points, while Malik Monk scored 18 providing a spark off the Sacramento bench. Domantas Sabonis matched Monk's...
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Spurs Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.
Ziaire Williams (knee) inactive for Memphis Sunday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Williams was listed doubtful due to right knee soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 following UConn's first loss
When Sean Miller sat down in the spring to talk about returning to Xavier to coach the Musketeers, I asked him the simple question: What is possible here?. Miller grinned, and took no time to get to his point. "Everything that I would have thought would be possible at my...
LISTEN: Doncic, Streaking Mavs Learning & Growing Despite Missing Key Players
The Dallas Mavericks have had to focus more on the offensive end of the floor with key defensive players missing significant time. The result has been Luka Doncic putting up monster stats and the Mavs winning six consecutive games. What will the second half of this season look like?
Grizzlies too much for Pelicans, 116-101
Ja Morant scored 32 points, and Steven Adams had 21 rebounds and 10 points as the host Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 116-101 on Saturday night. Desmond Bane added 18 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 12 for Memphis. Zion Williamson scored 20...
Houston faces New Orleans, aims to stop 4-game slide
Houston Rockets (10-27, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Pelicans are 15-9 in conference play. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals....
Hornets fall to Lakers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including a high-flying reverse...
Eric Gordon on Rockets this season: ‘There’s no improvement’
Nobody entered the season expecting a lot of wins out of the Rockets, this is a rebuilding team letting its talented young core learn by playing through mistakes. It was a season about growth and development. Except it hasn’t been that, either, if you ask Eric Gordon. There has been...
