sauconsource.com

Dorothy Timko, 86, Formerly of Bethlehem Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Dorothy Timko (1936 – 2023) Dorothy Timko, 86, formerly of Coleman Street, Bethlehem Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at Alexandria Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Albert R. Timko Sr., who died Nov. 8, 2018. Dorothy was born in Freemansburg on June 5, 1936 to the late Joseph and Anna (Zurko) Senick. She was the secretary at Mobile Graphix, Freemansburg for many years, and also for the former Action Realty, Bethlehem. She was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem; Autumn Club (Senior Citizens), Bethlehem Township; and at the Bethlehem Township Community Center.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Marie S. Pote, 94, Formerly of Williams Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Marie S. Pote (1928 – 2023) Marie S. Pote, 94, formerly of Williams Township, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of the late William J. Pote, who died Feb. 5, 2018. Marie was born in Berks County, Pa., on Nov. 28, 1928 to the late Mark Henry Snyder and Ruth Faust Hemmerly. She did clerical work for Curtis Publishing in Philadelphia and Mobil Oil Co. in Paulsboro until retiring and raising her children. Marie was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, Bethlehem. She enjoyed cooking, baking and cryptograms.
WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southside Bethlehem leaders speak out on sale of Lutheran church

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network has purchased a medical and research facility to help further its teaching programs. It acquired the Venel Institute Medical Education and Research Center, on Brodhead Road in Hanover Township, Northampton County, LVHN announced Wednesday. Venel can serve as a training ground and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
homenewspa.com

Looking Back | Haff Hospital

A number of years ago, I wrote a history of a Northampton and area landmark- the Haff Hospital. I was fortunate to interview Mrs. Doris Danner, a dedicated nurse who graduated from the Haff Hospital nursing program. In my research with Mrs. Sallyann Madden, former Northampton Area High School librarian,...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle 3-alarm fire at concrete company in Schuylkill

MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Firefighters spent hours battling a three-alarm fire in Schuylkill County Tuesday evening. It happened at a concrete company on Schaeffer Hill Road in Minersville. Crews were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No word on...
MINERSVILLE, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute

Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New gym, children's indoor playground coming soon to South Mall

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A new fitness facility along with a venue for children to let loose and have fun are coming soon to a Lehigh County shopping center. SuperSets, which promises to help customers "get the body you deserve," is expected to open within a couple of months in a 19,000-square-foot space at the back of the South Mall, 3300 Lehigh St., Salisbury Township, owner Ed Frack said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Serious crash closes American Parkway Bridge in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A serious crash shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown for several hours Monday night. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The road was closed while investigators reconstructed the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious."
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County DA announces new second-in-command

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County district attorney announced a change to his staff. Gavin Holihan will take over on Jan. 9 as first assistant district attorney, DA Jim Martin said in a news release Tuesday. That's the position directly under the district attorney, meaning Holihan will fill in for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

1 hospitalized after RV explodes in Chester County

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning when an RV exploded in Chester County, Pennsylvania.Images from Chopper 3 showed the damage after the explosion on Street Road in Cochranville, part of Londonderry Township.Firefighters and paramedics arrived just before 8 a.m. and transported one person to a hospital.Information about their condition was not immediately available.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Home-care provider that serves Reading, Bethlehem areas acquired by Help at Home

Open Systems Healthcare, which provides in-home care in the Lehigh Valley and Reading area, has sold some of its operations to a larger rival. Help at Home said in a statement Tuesday that it has acquired Open Systems' operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal makes Help at Home stronger in Pennsylvania and adds a new market in Delaware.
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

This story contains updated information from Penn State Health, added at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Hospitals are sharing the news of their first newborns of 2023. UPMC Harrisburg said its first baby of the year arrived at 12:42 a.m. The boy was named Baby Morgan, weighing in at 8 pounds, 1.6 ounces and 20 ½ inches long to Tiffany Reed of Harrisburg. UPMC said Morgan is happy and healthy.
HARRISBURG, PA

