Dorothy Timko (1936 – 2023) Dorothy Timko, 86, formerly of Coleman Street, Bethlehem Township, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at Alexandria Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Albert R. Timko Sr., who died Nov. 8, 2018. Dorothy was born in Freemansburg on June 5, 1936 to the late Joseph and Anna (Zurko) Senick. She was the secretary at Mobile Graphix, Freemansburg for many years, and also for the former Action Realty, Bethlehem. She was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem; Autumn Club (Senior Citizens), Bethlehem Township; and at the Bethlehem Township Community Center.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO