Bob Huggins Calls Out WVU's Poor Free Throw Shooting

 3 days ago

Way too many missed freebies for West Virginia on Saturday night.

It wasn't the sole reason why West Virginia fell 82-76 in overtime to the Kansas State Wildcats, but the horrid performance at the free-throw line sure didn't help things.

WVU, as a team, shot 20/38 from the free-throw line. Big men Jimmy Bell Jr. and Mohamed Wague played a big part in the team's struggles shooting a combined 6/18. Kansas State didn't shoot the ball that well from the line either (61%) but had the Mountaineers just been able to make a couple more, they could have won the game in regulation.

As one would expect, this was the main topic of Bob Huggins' postgame press conference.

"I don't know how you can consistently miss free throws when they're asked to make 100 before they leave practice. Make 100, not shoot 100. Make 100. Which obviously, they've cheated on. It catches up with you man. I think in any walk of life, the more you try to cheat it, the more it comes back to bite you in the ass."

West Virginia crushed K-State on the boards 25-9 in the first half and finished the game outrebounding the Wildcats 50-38 with 21 of those boards coming on the offensive end.

"It really wouldn't have mattered if we would've or if we wouldn't have [outrebounded Kansas State]," Huggins said. "If we rebounded it and they fouled us, we weren't making free throws anyways. The game is about seizing opportunities. We didn't seize any opportunities. We didn't score in transition. We certainly didn't make free throws. How many one-footers you think we missed? How do you miss a one-footer? I don't understand. I don't understand how you can say you love the game and not embrace the game. I don't understand how you can say you love the game and everything that comes out is it's more about you than it is about the game. It makes no sense."

West Virginia returns to action Monday night against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.

