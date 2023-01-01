West Virginia Offers Experienced WR Transfer

Another receiver in play for the Mountaineers.

A few wide receiver targets have flown off the board for West Virginia in the transfer portal over the last week or so, but they continue to add to their list as more and more enter the portal.

West Virginia is now in the mix for former South Florida receiver Xavier Weaver, who led the Bulls in receptions (53), receiving yards (718), and receiving touchdowns (6). During his four years at USF, Weaver totaled 116 receptions for 1,735 yards and eight touchdowns.

Since entering the portal, Weaver has drawn interest from other Power Five schools including Colorado, Oklahoma, and a few others. Colorado has already landed a former USF receiver in Jimmy Horn Jr., who was second on the team in each of the main three receiving categories. West Virginia offered Horn but did not make his final four.

Weaver will have one year of eligibility remaining.

