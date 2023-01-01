ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas police shoot armed man in 2nd fatal shooting in a day

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have released more details about a fatal shooting of a suspect Friday, the second such shooting that day.

Capt. Carlos Hank said in a statement officers received a call about a neighborhood dispute involving an armed resident in the Summerlin area around 7:45 p.m.

Responding police were able to call the suspect and persuade him to come out of his home.

However, Hank says he walked toward officers and refused commands to put down his gun.

An officer fired his weapon, wounding the suspect.

He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The identities of the suspect and the officer who opened fire were released.

This was the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year, according to the department.

On Friday morning, Las Vegas police shot and killed a man after he pointed a gun at another person in a “road rage” dispute and led police on a brief chase into a nearby neighborhood.

The names of the officers and the man who was killed have not been disclosed.

