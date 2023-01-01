ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, Kansas, police identify man killed by officers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have identified the man killed last week after a confrontation with police. The man was identified Monday as 53-year-old Thomas Marshall of Kansas City, Kansas. Police say the incident began around 8 a.m. Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, when...
KANSAS CITY, KS

