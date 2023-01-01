ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The 2023 Recession

Most economists questioned some widely followed surveys’ believe there will be a recession this year. Some business executives say the downturn has already started. This recession will have several similarities to most of those in the past and is unlikely to be as bad as The Great Recession. A new PCW survey reflects views commonly […]
TheStreet

'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes a Dire Prediction For 2023

Consumers and investors are wondering how much the cost of living will rise as inflation remains at a 40-year high. But the question that frightens everyone -- consumers, markets and government -- is whether the economy will enter a recession. The "R" word is the scary word. But for many...
Entrepreneur

Investing Mistakes During a Recession

As worries grew about the Federal Reserve and other central banks being willing to bring on a recession to control inflation, stock prices plunged on December 16, 2022. This is...
supplychainquarterly.com

Inflation drops again as interest rate hikes hit home, NRF says

The country’s retail trade group says it’s still too soon to know if 2023 holds a recession for the economy, but continued hikes in interest rates increase the chances, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). While the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are intended to slow...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

CBS News

587K+
Followers
76K+
Post
422M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy