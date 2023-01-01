10 years ago this week...

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Volleyball — One of three All-Suburban East Conference selections for the Ponies, Maddie Brandon is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater volleyball team. It marks the second straight MVP award for the senior libero, who joins Bri Horwath and Savannah Sprenger on the all-conference team.

Girls hockey — University of Minnesota recruit Katie Flug scores two goals and provides an assist to help send Roseville to a 4-1 SEC girls hockey victory over Stillwater at the SCVRC. Sara Bustad provides the lone goal for the Ponies, who are outshot 30-16 in the game.

Boys cross country — After leading the Ponies to their second straight state championship, senior Wayde Hall is honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys cross country team. Eric Colvin and Eli Krahn join Hall in earning all-state honors for the team, which prevails in eight of nine races during the season. The individual state champion, Hall places first in seven of his nine races.