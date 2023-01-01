ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

10 years ago this week...

By The Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qdhr0_0k0JcFTI00

This is a look back at some of the people and teams making news in the St. Croix Valley 10 years ago, as reported in the Stillwater Gazette.

Volleyball — One of three All-Suburban East Conference selections for the Ponies, Maddie Brandon is chosen the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater volleyball team. It marks the second straight MVP award for the senior libero, who joins Bri Horwath and Savannah Sprenger on the all-conference team.

Girls hockey — University of Minnesota recruit Katie Flug scores two goals and provides an assist to help send Roseville to a 4-1 SEC girls hockey victory over Stillwater at the SCVRC. Sara Bustad provides the lone goal for the Ponies, who are outshot 30-16 in the game.

Boys cross country — After leading the Ponies to their second straight state championship, senior Wayde Hall is honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys cross country team. Eric Colvin and Eli Krahn join Hall in earning all-state honors for the team, which prevails in eight of nine races during the season. The individual state champion, Hall places first in seven of his nine races.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitshakopee.org

Shakopee Business Profile: Shakopee House

Local history, delicious eats, craft cocktails, and entertainment: located in the former Dangerfield’s Restaurant, Shakopee House is a modern supper club that combines the best elements of the past and present. Shakopee’s newest restaurant is the latest project from Eyes Wide Hospitality, a local restaurant group that specializes in...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

Financial planning tips for 2023

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Every new year it's one of the top resolutions -- financial planning. So to help us make sure we stick to those goals, Shannon Foreman with Forethought Planning joined KARE 11 Saturday with some tips to get us off on the right foot in 2023.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
willmarradio.com

Fatal snowmobile crash near Cambridge

(Cambridge, MN) - One person is dead and one is injured after a snowmobile crash near Cambridge. It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 25-hundred block of Paradise Trail Northwest. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the two hit a tree while riding on their snowmobile.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
fox9.com

Police: Guns pulled during fight at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a fight at the Burlington in Northtown Mall lead to guns being pulled by two people who were licensed to carry. The incident Monday afternoon drew a large police response to the mall, which remained open during the incident. Blaine police say they...
BLAINE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: David Stewart killed in snowmobile crash in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A 52-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash on New Year's Day northwest of the Twin Cities.The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says David E. Stewart hit "a driveway approach" near the intersection of Fremont Avenue and 13th Street West at about 5 p.m.The snowmobile went airborne and rolled upon landing, killing Stewart. The sheriff's office says he wasn't wearing a helmet.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Demands made for investigation of U of M President Joan Gabel's role on financial board

MINNEAPOLIS — A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel's role on a financial board.Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel's position on Securian Financial's board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday.The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis starts the new year with it's first murder

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another at a New Year's party. A victim was found in the Webber-Camden neighborhood and died at a local hospital. Another victim arrived at the hospital hours later. Officers say they found three guns and evidence of a shooting at an after-hours party. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities

Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
WATERTOWN, MN
willmarradio.com

Man arrested after woman killed in Medina

(Medina, MN) -- Authorities in the west metro are investigating the suspicious death of a woman early Thursday in Medina. Police were called to the report of a woman who had been in a car crash and found the 27-year-old not breathing. She was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries. Officers say they suspect foul play, and a 25-year-old Minneapolis man was booked in jail for probable cause murder.
MEDINA, MN
Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
390
Followers
502
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley’s weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.stillwatergazette.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/

Comments / 0

Community Policy