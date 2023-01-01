ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

FSU defensive back Akeem Dent returning for another season

Florida State Seminoles football, on both sides of the ball, is returning quite a bit of production in 2023 with defensive back Akeem Dent becoming the latest. Dent, who logged a career-high 51 tackles (29 solo, 22 assists) in 2022 after a breakout year last season, adds another dimension to a Seminoles defense that already is set to return big names in defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and Kalen DeLoach.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: 2023 roster continues to take shape

Stay updated with everything recruiting and transfer portal related with Tomahawk Nation’s FSU recruiting and transfer portal thread. Miami offensive line transfer John Campbell included the Seminoles in his final four possible schools:. eyeballs emoji. Football. What names could Florida State be looking at in the search for a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU wins in Orlando, Lovett to return in 2023

Florida State Seminole athletics are at an all-time high, rounding the end of 2022 primed and ready for the new year. Football made a statement in the Cheez-It Bowl, reaching ten wins for the first time since 2016 in the final seconds rounded down against the Oklahoma Sooners. Women’s basketball continued to dominate and dropped 98 more balls this New Year on Georgia Tech.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
WMBB

One killed in Jackson County wreck

JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the northbound land of travel and collided […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Monday, Jan. 2

Beefed up lobbying restrictions and breaks for motorists who frequently use toll roads are among state laws and other changes that will arrive with the new year. The laws, passed during this year’s regular legislative session and special sessions, also include making available land-preservation money, allowing local governments to publish legal notices online instead of in newspapers and ending a long-controversial practice in the property-insurance system.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
greenepublishing.com

Investigation continues in McNeal shooting

In a recent interview with Greene Publishing, Inc., Madison Police Department Chief Reggie Alexander said his office continues to work with the State's Attorney's office while investigating the case of a shooting that occurred in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The shooting left 29-year-old Preanna McNeal-Ross, of Jennings,...
MADISON, FL
wtxl.com

Storms arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Some areas of patchy fog are reducing visibility across our area Tuesday morning. Fog mixes out early, but clouds will fill in overhead. Mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions will be around through Tuesday afternoon. Rain and storms move in from the west during afternoon...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy