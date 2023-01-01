ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

Bring on 2023! The Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrated New Year’s Eve Separately: Photos

By In Touch Staff
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCOUE_0k0Jbymq00

Hello, 2023! The Kardashian and Jenner family celebrated New Year’s Eve in style by enjoying their own little soirees on Saturday, December 31.

The end of the year is a time of celebration for many — including the Kardashians. They all gathered together for their annual Christmas Eve party at Kourtney Kardashian’s home on December 24. This year was extra special because it was the first holiday she and husband Travis Barker spent as a married couple.

“Halloween on Christmas,” the Blink-182 drummer commented on his wife’s Instagram photos showing off the elaborate party decor. The entire home was filled with red Christmas trees, rich velvet curtains and cozy candles. Singer Sia entertained partygoers while the kids (and adults!) got to play in a giant crimson ball pit.

The Poosh founder has hosted the iconic party for the last few years after taking over the responsibilities from sister Kim Kardashian.

Kim was the first daughter to host the party after asking mom Kris Jenner, who had been throwing the event since 1979, to pass the baton in 2018. The momager admitted during a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that the shift felt like a “changing of the guards.”

“I want you guys to be able to do this until you’re my age and one of your kids takes over. That’s the joy,” the In the Kitchen With Kris author explained to Kim during an emotional moment. “It’s just the thought of actually not doing at my house. … I’m getting emotional. It makes me sad. It does. It makes me so sad. It’s just that magic that you can make, and make everybody feel so amazing on one night a year. It’s that love.”

The Skims founder revealed that she wanted to take over Christmas Eve in an effort to join together their various groups of friends and family.

“Our Christmas Eve party was always this fun party that I just remember being friends and family and my grandparents and cousins. It was just the best night ever,” the SKKN creator said. “But my mom’s been doing it for so long that it’s turned into something different. It’s kind of a party just for my mom and mostly her friends. We want it to be a place that we can just have fun and it’s all of our friends and definitely family and my mom’s friends, too. But a good mix of both so we can have a good time and really just enjoy each other.”

Kim later asked Kourtney to take over Christmas Eve, admitting that the party was a ton of work. Luckily, the Lemme founder was more than happy to oblige!

Following the holiday, the famous family started the new year off with a bang. Keep scrolling to see pictures of how the Kardashian-Jenners rang in 2023.

Comments / 16

JawsOfLife
2d ago

I was hoping 2022 would be the end of these women. All they are known for is every one of them being obsessed with the "black radiator hose"...oh ok, all but Kourtney.

Reply
2
Related
Elle

Khloé Kardashian Low-Key Revealed Her Baby Son's Face For The First Time

Khloé Kardashian welcomed her baby son (who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson) back in Summer 2022, and immediately pulled a Kylie Jenner. Meaning she didn't reveal his name or show photos of his face. Until now! Kinda!. Khloé dropped several photos of herself and her kids ahead...
Elle

TikTok Thinks Kim Kardashian Just Leaked Khloe And Kylie's Baby Names

The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) It wouldn't be the festive season without a peek inside the annual Kardashian Kristmas party extravaganza. Each year, on Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners host one of the most budget-busting, spectacular festivities of the season,...
People

Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family

Kourtney Kardashian Barker hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party, which featured performances by Sia Kourtney Kardashian Barker spent the Christmas holiday with her blended family. This year, the Lemme founder, 43, hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party — and, on Wednesday, she shared gorgeous scenes on Instagram from the extravagant holiday experience with her children. Kardashian has three kids with ex Scott Disick — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10 — while her husband, Travis Barker, is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher,...
People

Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina

"We have so much fun together" the NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE of his now-wife, whom he wed on Dec. 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter are kicking off the new year as husband and wife! The NASCAR driver, 29, born Darrell Wallace Jr, and his long-time love, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the JW Marriott in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 31. "Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner,"...
CHARLOTTE, NC
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Anny Celebrates 1st Christmas Since Son Adriel’s Death: ‘My Family Is Not Complete’

Grieving. 90 Day Fiancé star Anny Francisco and her husband, Robert Springs, celebrated their first Christmas since the heartbreaking death of their 7-month-old son, Adriel. “Merry Christmas Eve and Christmas to all, I hope you enjoy with your family and important people … my family is not complete,” the Dominican Republic native, 33, wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of holiday photos on Sunday, December 25.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video

Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
TENNESSEE STATE
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Zach Roloff Reveals How He Feels About Chris Marek Taking Over Family Pumpkin Farm Private Tours

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff reacted to Matt Roloff’s decision to have ​Amy Roloff‘s husband, Chris Marek, take over the Roloff Farms’ private farm tours. In a teaser clip for the Tuesday, December 27, episode of the show shared by TLC’s Instagram, Zach, 32, asked Chris, 60, if he was still leading public tours at the family farm while having dinner with Zach’s mom, Amy, and his wife, ​Tori Roloff.
OREGON STATE
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Runs Errands In Gray Sweatpants & Controversial Yeezy Sneakers

Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked chic in grey sweatpants on Wednesday but was also wearing Yeezy sneakers amid Kanye West‘s antisemitic remarks controversy. The Kardashians star stepped out in the casual look while out running errands in Los Angeles on Dec. 14. Koko’s ensemble featured a grey zip-up jacket, sweatpants, and a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 kicks. She wore her honey-blonde locks in a half-up-half-down style and completed the outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. The TV personality was also seen carrying a black Hermes Birkin, along with a Christian Dior tote bag for the afternoon outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy

Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo 💚,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. The caption of her since-deleted post translated to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
TEXAS STATE
ETOnline.com

Maralee Nichols Posts Pics of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son After Child Support Ruling

Maralee Nichols got in a colorful mood after striking a child support deal with Tristan Thompson. The 31-year-old Instagram model on Tuesday took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of her and the NBA player's 1-year-old son, Theo, with a colorful scheme serving as the little one's backdrop. In the since-expired Story but captured by the Daily Mail, Theo's also seen wearing a black onesie with the number one on it to signify his age.
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Deavan Clegg Prepares for Christmas ‘Get Together’ Following Taeyang’s Hospital Stay

Happier days ahead. 90 Day Fiancé alum Deavan Clegg is looking forward to spending the holidays at home with her family after son Taeyang was discharged from the hospital. “Getting ready for our little Christmas Eve get together,” Deaven, 26, shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, December 24. “Don’t worry, only grandparents are coming over.”
UTAH STATE
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy