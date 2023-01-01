ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Celebrates Japanese New Year With Special Tradition

 3 days ago
People from all over the world have different ways to bring in the new year, and some families have their own traditions.

While some New Year's traditions may be superstitions, others are cultural beliefs that have been passed down for generations.

Stacey Murray has been making mochi since she was a little girl.

"My mom's Japanese, she’s from Japan, and growing up we made mochi for the new year," Murray said.

Mochi is a Japanese rice cake and a sweet treat to eat. There is a traditional way of making mochi, but over the years people have added their own unique flare to the treat.

"It’s a traditional thing that they serve in Japan. It's supposed to symbolize a prosperous future, prosperous year and good fortune. It's something that we've always kind of done, and I thought it would be cool to pass along to our family as well,” Murray said.

Stacey said she only makes it once a year because the tradition is so special. She said she’s happy her mom helped her embrace her culture at a young age.

"Growing up making mochi with her and making a lot of traditional Japanese dishes is kind of the epitome of holiday feelings and joy for me," Murray said.

Stacey told News On 6 that she now enjoys creating those memories with her sons. She said it gives her flashbacks of making mochi with her mom.

"Yes, it's delicious but for me, it's about the time I spend making it with the kids and with the family. And again, it reminds me of my mom too. So, I really like to spend the new year making it," Murray said.

Mochi is eaten throughout the year, but it's common in Japan to make it on the first day of the new year.

Community Policy