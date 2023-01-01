Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Lake and other area counties
A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. In our area, checkpoints are scheduled in Lake, Minnehaha, and Davison counties. Other counties where checkpoints will be held include: Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lawrence, Meade, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth.
Road conditions still rough in southeast South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are not good yet this morning in parts of South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road map listed this condition for Interstate 90 from the Chamberlain exit at 4:51 a.m.: from SD-50 North-Chamberlain Exit 265 to Mount Vernon-Exit 319 – snow with NO TRAVEL ADVISED […]
KELOLAND TV
Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395), and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm closes portions of Interstates 29 and 90 in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. – Due to accumulating heavy snow and sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions and extensive drifting, Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota
South Dakotans like to brag about their clean air, and for the most part, they’re right. But that boast isn’t as true as it once was, especially in the half of the state to the right of the Missouri River on a map – a region known as East River. Five East River cities have […] The post Climate change is pushing wildfire smoke farther east in South Dakota appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota ranked fifth worst state for winter weather damage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -According to a new Stacker.com article, total property damages from winter weather in South Dakota are estimated to reach $6.6 million. Winter is coming: Can homeowners withstand another polar vortex this year?. It's that time of year again. The days get shorter, nights get...
sdpb.org
Winter storm closes portions of I-29, I-90 | Jan 03
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... As some parts of the state clear out from the first winter storm...
kelo.com
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hazardous road conditions develop in parts of SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Increasing winds and snow and ice accumulation are expected to bring slick roads with low visibility Monday and Tuesday, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation. SDDOT urges travelers to be aware of dangerous road conditions during the evening and overnight hours...
Top-8 All-Time Worst Snow Storms In South Dakota
January 12, 1888: The Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888 claimed the lives of at least 235 people across the midwest including in South Dakota. May 3-4, 1905: Known as The Great Equalizer this blizzard dumped 3 to 4 feet of snow in parts of South Dakota. It was responsible for large livestock losses across the state. Some ranchers estimated losing as much as 90 percent of their herds of cattle and other livestock.
KELOLAND TV
Life as a meteorologist during a major snowstorm
How are you liking this winter so far? If you’ve been around the KELOLAND block a time or two, you’re probably just zipping up and bearing it. Sort of like this guy here. But if you’re a fairly recent transplant in these parts, you’ve heard all the talk and are probably worried that it can only get worse from here on out.
dakotanewsnow.com
Area braces for snow, freezing rain and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and part of northwestern Iowa. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for parts of central and northeastern South Dakota. An Ice Storm Warning for parts of northwestern Iowa. These alerts begin Monday and will last through the afternoon and early evening Tuesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Mega Millions ticket sold in Rapid City worth $4 million
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday’s winning ticket matched five of five winning numbers and was just the Mega Ball away from the $785 million jackpot. The South Dakota Lottery reports the winning ticket was sold at Corner Pantry, located at 310 E. Fairmont Blvd. in Rapid City and has yet to be claimed. The lottery recommends the winner sign the ticket and head to their nearest South Dakota Lottery validation center.
Wyoming’s New Year’s Storm Behind Left Astounding Snow Fall Totals
That ruler you see above shows the actual snow total in my front yard here in Wyoming. It didn't just snow for hours. It snowed for days and nights. Light fluffy stuff, most of the time. In most parts of Wyoming there really wasn't any wind. Most but not all.
dakotanewsnow.com
Major winter storm to impact the area Monday and Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We continue to monitor a significant winter storm that remains on track to impact the region to begin the week. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, Pierre, Huron, Watertown, Brookings, Marshall, Mitchell, Yankton, Worthington and Winner. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Sully, Faulk, Potter, Day and Roberts counties. An Ice Storm Warning is in place for Union, Sioux, Osceola and O’Brien counties. These alerts begin Monday morning and will last through the afternoon and early evening Tuesday.
hubcityradio.com
Marty Jackley address the drug issues in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- As South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley prepares to take the oath of office for another four year term, he says there are crime issues he is concerned about. Jackley says the state does have some dollars available for anti-drug education. Jackley says they have a good background...
South Dakota laws going into effect in 2023
South Dakota joins 22 other states where higher minimum wage laws take effect for 2023.
dakotanewsnow.com
Mothers Against Drunk Driving ‘outraged’ over Noem pardon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MADD urges Tammy Kvasnicka’s release to include intense, long-term scrutiny of her actions to ensure no other family is victimized. Kvasnicka was charged in the July 2010 killing of 27-year-old Michael Xayavong. Despite the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles denying her request for commutation two times, her sentence for first-degree manslaughter has been commuted by Governor Kristi Noem.
