Gainesville, FL

ocala-news.com

Mary Sue Rich Community Center to host painting classes for veterans

A new artistic program for veterans is heading to the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place later this month. Local veterans are invited to join visual artist and U.S. Army veteran Aaron Thomas for free art classes on Wednesday, January 18 and Wednesday, January 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center (1812 NW 21st Avenue in Ocala).
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Youth fair to offer career advisement sessions to local students

Growing up in Philadelphia, Al Wright was accustomed to a church that offered more than just spiritual guidance to its patrons. When Rev. Al Brooks, Jr., pastor of First Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Dunnellon, asked Wright for an idea to attract more young people to church, Wright wanted to bring back the church’s educational role for local youth.
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Colorful Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community

There were too many colors to list in this beautiful sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Couple visits every pool in The Villages

Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
THE VILLAGES, FL
mycbs4.com

Vigil set to honor those killed in Ocala shooting

War Cry 4 Peace has scheduled a vigil for Thursday evening to honor and remember the victims of a shooting that happened on SW 5th street. Two people were killed, and four others were wounded by a shooter or shooters early Monday at 4:30 a.m., police said. Dr. Darrell Tolbert...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness Country Jam's future uncertain

Inverness’ first Sunny Cooter Country Jam this past October could be the city’s last. Promoter Steve Pritchard told the Inverness City Council on Tuesday that while he expected to lose money during the three-day event’s first year, he lost more than expected, and without more financial help he could not organize another Country Jam in 2023. The city’s contribution to the event was $40,000. It was held at both Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks.
INVERNESS, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

AC Emergency Management to host ARES training

Alachua County Emergency Management invites the public to attend a two-day Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) training this weekend. The free event – which will run Jan. 7-8 – Alachua County Emergency Operations Center at 1100 SE 27th St. Saturday’s training runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m....
WCJB

Funding secured to renovate landmark gym in Bradford County

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A push by a group called The Concerned Citizens of Bradford County helped secure funding to restore the Roberts Jenkins Ellerson gym in Starke. “That gym has been a landmark in this county forever,” said the group’s president, Amarianne Alica McMillan. “It’s the only facility we have as African Americans to do our activities and events.”
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Families mourn 2 men shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala community came together Monday to remember 30-year-old Damonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. The two were shot and killed at a gathering near Southwest 5th Street on New Year’s Day. Croskey’s father reminisced on his son’s life and reflected on...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department to sponsor residents seeking law enforcement career

The Ocala Police Department is looking to sponsor Marion County residents who want to kick off the new year with a career in law enforcement. Those who are interested in becoming an Ocala police officer have until Wednesday, January 11 to submit an application. According to OPD, applicants will first be hired as a law enforcement recruit, which is a non-sworn position within the police department that earns an annual salary of $33,256.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Historic Dinkins building to be demolished, replaced

Plans are in place to build a new store at the site of the historic Dinkins Service Store in downtown Dunnellon. The current owner, Chaplin “Chap” Dinkins, told the Dunnellon City Council in November that the old building is unsalvageable, but his family hopes the new store will carry on the “ambiance” of the old one to reflect its historic importance. It was closed in 2010.
DUNNELLON, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics

Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mallards indoor shooting range under construction

Citrus County’s new indoor shooting range is tentatively set to open in 18 months. Chad Damron, owner of Mallards Shooting Supply & Apparel, is relocating his Crystal River store to a spacious new facility on 8.5 acres at the corner of State Road 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue, roughly a half-mile east of Turkey Oak Drive.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

