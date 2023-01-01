Read full article on original website
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
“It’s a history story that must be told,” Rosewood descendant reflects on Centennial anniversary of town’s massacre (Part 1 of 3)
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 1st marks 100 years since the Rosewood massacre and the families who keep its memory alive are making sure the story lasts for generations to come. At least 8 people died in Rosewood when a mob of Ku Klux Klan members destroyed the town based...
ocala-news.com
Mary Sue Rich Community Center to host painting classes for veterans
A new artistic program for veterans is heading to the Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place later this month. Local veterans are invited to join visual artist and U.S. Army veteran Aaron Thomas for free art classes on Wednesday, January 18 and Wednesday, January 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center (1812 NW 21st Avenue in Ocala).
Citrus County Chronicle
Youth fair to offer career advisement sessions to local students
Growing up in Philadelphia, Al Wright was accustomed to a church that offered more than just spiritual guidance to its patrons. When Rev. Al Brooks, Jr., pastor of First Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Dunnellon, asked Wright for an idea to attract more young people to church, Wright wanted to bring back the church’s educational role for local youth.
ocala-news.com
Colorful Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
There were too many colors to list in this beautiful sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
‘It’s great for the community’: Clay Town Center in the works
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A town center will be popping up in Middleburg. It’s called the Clay Town Center, and it will include a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels, professional offices, residential space and self-storage. The developer says one of the major goals is to create a central...
Villages Daily Sun
Couple visits every pool in The Villages
Just when Nina and John Sabin thought they had been to every pool in The Villages, another one would open. The Sabins, of the Village of Mallory Square, stayed on course and now have visited all of the pools in The Villages, including the 110 pools at recreation areas and the seven pools at The Villages country clubs.
mycbs4.com
Vigil set to honor those killed in Ocala shooting
War Cry 4 Peace has scheduled a vigil for Thursday evening to honor and remember the victims of a shooting that happened on SW 5th street. Two people were killed, and four others were wounded by a shooter or shooters early Monday at 4:30 a.m., police said. Dr. Darrell Tolbert...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Country Jam's future uncertain
Inverness’ first Sunny Cooter Country Jam this past October could be the city’s last. Promoter Steve Pritchard told the Inverness City Council on Tuesday that while he expected to lose money during the three-day event’s first year, he lost more than expected, and without more financial help he could not organize another Country Jam in 2023. The city’s contribution to the event was $40,000. It was held at both Liberty and Wallace Brooks parks.
WCJB
Local true crime group creates updated cold case map for Columbia and Suwannee Counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is helping organize information about cold cases. Suwannee Valley Unsolved has created an interactive map that shows the of areas of interest for cold cases. The map covers unsolved crimes in both Suwannee and Columbia counties. The group started as...
mainstreetdailynews.com
AC Emergency Management to host ARES training
Alachua County Emergency Management invites the public to attend a two-day Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) training this weekend. The free event – which will run Jan. 7-8 – Alachua County Emergency Operations Center at 1100 SE 27th St. Saturday’s training runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m....
WCJB
Funding secured to renovate landmark gym in Bradford County
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A push by a group called The Concerned Citizens of Bradford County helped secure funding to restore the Roberts Jenkins Ellerson gym in Starke. “That gym has been a landmark in this county forever,” said the group’s president, Amarianne Alica McMillan. “It’s the only facility we have as African Americans to do our activities and events.”
WESH
Families mourn 2 men shot, killed in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala community came together Monday to remember 30-year-old Damonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. The two were shot and killed at a gathering near Southwest 5th Street on New Year’s Day. Croskey’s father reminisced on his son’s life and reflected on...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department to sponsor residents seeking law enforcement career
The Ocala Police Department is looking to sponsor Marion County residents who want to kick off the new year with a career in law enforcement. Those who are interested in becoming an Ocala police officer have until Wednesday, January 11 to submit an application. According to OPD, applicants will first be hired as a law enforcement recruit, which is a non-sworn position within the police department that earns an annual salary of $33,256.
WCJB
Bradford County Commission will meet and discuss ARPA funding to repair roof of RJE Center
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County commissioners will discuss ARPA funding for a non-profit. $500,000 was approved for Concerned Citizens to repair the roof of RJE Center on May 19th, 2022. One of the Concerned Citizens leaders called TV20 to say they are afraid the grant will be revoked. At...
Citrus County Chronicle
Historic Dinkins building to be demolished, replaced
Plans are in place to build a new store at the site of the historic Dinkins Service Store in downtown Dunnellon. The current owner, Chaplin “Chap” Dinkins, told the Dunnellon City Council in November that the old building is unsalvageable, but his family hopes the new store will carry on the “ambiance” of the old one to reflect its historic importance. It was closed in 2010.
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
WCJB
Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday morning. Fire rescue crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a fire alarm. Crews found the fire on the first floor inside Super Optical. The fire...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville woman arrested for attacking pregnant woman at Archer Road Circle K
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jennifer Marie Guthrie, 40, was arrested this morning and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and resisting arrest after allegedly shoving and punching a woman at the Circle K at 3525 SW 34th Street. A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that Guthrie ran toward...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics
Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
Citrus County Chronicle
Mallards indoor shooting range under construction
Citrus County’s new indoor shooting range is tentatively set to open in 18 months. Chad Damron, owner of Mallards Shooting Supply & Apparel, is relocating his Crystal River store to a spacious new facility on 8.5 acres at the corner of State Road 44 and Pennsylvania Avenue, roughly a half-mile east of Turkey Oak Drive.
