Packers' late-season surge bringing back memories of 2016
Aaron Rodgers didn't make any bold proclamations about running the table this time around
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Community Ambulance on standby at Raiders game, react to Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
When you go to a football game, you are often busy with the excitement surrounding it. However, there is a lot of prep that goes behind the scenes to keep players safe.
qcnews.com
Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Says League Should Postpone Week 18 Games
The former Chargers and Cowboys quarterback floated pushing the end of the season back slightly. Since Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s game against the Bengals Monday night, current and former NFL players have offered distinct and often poignant perspectives on the catastrophic injury as well as the risks inherent to football.
NFL: Everything is being considered with schedule
NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said that “everything is being considered” when it comes to the postponed Bills at Bengals game Monday night and how to proceed with the NFL schedule moving forward.
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
Dunmore’s Ciera Toomey enjoying her senior season coached by mom
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Carrie Toomey is in her first year as Dunmore Girls Basketball head coach. The Bucks are 6-2 to start the year. Toomey is also coaching her daughter Ciera who’s recovering from knee surgery and adjusting to her role on the team before she heads to North Carolina to play basketball.
qcnews.com
'I think I'll be coaching Michigan': Jim Harbaugh on Panthers' head coaching vacancy
After a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper about the team’s head coaching vacancy, Jim Harbaugh tells Queen City News he expects to stay with Michigan next year. ‘I think I’ll be coaching Michigan’: Jim Harbaugh …. After a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper...
