Russell Wilson to Examine All Areas of His Routine, per Report

The Broncos quarterback is enduring a career-worst season.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is having the worst season of his career, a campaign in which his head coach was fired after 15 games. As a result, the veteran wants to make sure he does things differently for next year.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Wilson plans on changing his routine for the 2023 season. That includes his offseason preparation and his routine for getting ready for individual games during the season.

Wilson is notably very cognizant of his workout routines. He had some incidents during the year which caught the eyes of the public, including doing high knees on a flight to London while his teammates were resting. The quarterback already admitted that his play hasn’t been good enough this season.

“The reality is, I wish I could have played better for him, too,” Wilson said about former Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett . “I wish I could have played at the standard and the level that I've always played at, and know how to play at.”

Wilson is on pace to set a career low in touchdown passes and already has lost double-digit games as a starter for the first time since entering the league in 2012.

Denver fired Hackett earlier this week and reportedly plans to be aggressive in hiring a new coach for next season. Wilson’s contract virtually guarantees he will remain the starter regardless of his 2022 play, but he wants to everything he can to make sure 2023 goes better than his first season in Denver.