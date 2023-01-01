ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
No Clarity on Lamar Jackson's Availability

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was unsure about quarterback Lamar Jackson's availability heading into the Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I don’t know; I don’t know. I don’t have an expectation until I hear more today," coach John Harbaugh said about Jackson's availability.
Ravens Sign Long-Term Lease to Stay in Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Many people from Baltimore still wear the scars of the Colts fleeing town almost four decades ago.'. They don't need to have those same fears with the Ravens, who recently signed a new 15-year lease at M&T Bank Stadium. The deal was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works, according to to WBAL.
NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Stadium Announcement

The Ravens won't be leaving M&T Bank Stadium anytime soon. On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that their new stadium lease was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works. They'll be staying in Baltimore through the 2037 season. Sashi Brown, the president of the Ravens, released a statement on this...
Doug Gottlieb shockingly questions Lamar Jackson injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been on the bench recently due to an injury but some are questioning whether is he really injured or holding out for a better contract. That’s what Fox Sports commentator Doug Gottlieb seems to think. He thinks Jackson isn’t really injured badly and could...
Ravens’ New Lease Could Keep Them in Baltimore Until 2037

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to stay at their longtime home field. The Ravens — the 19th-most-valuable NFL franchise at $3.9 billion, per Forbes — are seeking a long-term extension at M&T Bank Stadium with the facility’s landlord, the Maryland Stadium Authority. The Ravens’ current lease expires...
