Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
No Clarity on Lamar Jackson's Availability
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh was unsure about quarterback Lamar Jackson's availability heading into the Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I don’t know; I don’t know. I don’t have an expectation until I hear more today," coach John Harbaugh said about Jackson's availability.
Ravens Sign Long-Term Lease to Stay in Baltimore
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Many people from Baltimore still wear the scars of the Colts fleeing town almost four decades ago.'. They don't need to have those same fears with the Ravens, who recently signed a new 15-year lease at M&T Bank Stadium. The deal was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works, according to to WBAL.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives updates on multiple key players
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the final score of 16-13 in Week 17, dropping their record to 10-6 on the year. They’ll now face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, a team that they might have to play in the first round of the playoffs depending on how seeding works itself out.
Steelers stars get into tiff on sideline after questionable penalty leads to Ravens TD
Pittsburgh Steelers veterans Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick got into a little tiff on the sideline during their game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Lamar Jackson still absent from Ravens' practice
Lamar Jackson remains absent from the portion of practice open to reporters
NFL: Everything is being considered with schedule
NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said that “everything is being considered” when it comes to the postponed Bills at Bengals game Monday night and how to proceed with the NFL schedule moving forward.
NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Stadium Announcement
The Ravens won't be leaving M&T Bank Stadium anytime soon. On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that their new stadium lease was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works. They'll be staying in Baltimore through the 2037 season. Sashi Brown, the president of the Ravens, released a statement on this...
Ravens players offer prayers after scary situation involving Bills S Damar Hamlin
The NFL world was shaken up during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. In the first quarter, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medics administered CPR and AED, and Hamlin was taken away to a local hospital in an ambulance.
Doug Gottlieb shockingly questions Lamar Jackson injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been on the bench recently due to an injury but some are questioning whether is he really injured or holding out for a better contract. That’s what Fox Sports commentator Doug Gottlieb seems to think. He thinks Jackson isn’t really injured badly and could...
Ravens’ New Lease Could Keep Them in Baltimore Until 2037
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to stay at their longtime home field. The Ravens — the 19th-most-valuable NFL franchise at $3.9 billion, per Forbes — are seeking a long-term extension at M&T Bank Stadium with the facility’s landlord, the Maryland Stadium Authority. The Ravens’ current lease expires...
New lease agreement keeps Ravens in Baltimore for the next 15 years
On Wednesday the Maryland Board of Public Works is expected to approve a new lease between the team and Stadium Authority that will keep the Ravens at their current location for the next 15 years.
