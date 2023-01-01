Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 31
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
US oil giants Exxon and Chevron are poised to reap $100 billion total profit bonanza from Russia's war on Ukraine
ExxonMobil and Chevron are both set for record profits in 2022, of $56 billion and $37 billion respectively, per the FT. The US energy giants are benefiting from the surge in global oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, it said. It's a reversal of fortunes after the pandemic-era price crash...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
CoinDesk
BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan
Investment giant BlackRock (BLK) has committed $17 million to bankrupt bitcoin miner Core Scientific (CORZ) as part of a new $75 million loan from the miner's secured convertible note holders, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that was filed on Thursday. BlackRock, which is Core Scientific's largest...
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
Why 2023 Could Be a Big Year for Stocks, According to Historical Trends
By most measures, 2022 was an awful year for stocks. The S&P 500 Index lost roughly 20% of its value over the course of the year, and other financial assets like bonds and crypto didn’t fare well, either. Some experts are predicting more market declines in the beginning of...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Buckles, Bounces as Fed Signals More Aggressive Rate Hikes to Come
The price of Bitcoin dipped following the release of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes, which showed the central bank’s plans to continue raising interest rates. The biggest cryptocurrency was down nearly 1%, trading for $16,790, in the hour after the Fed dropped the announcement, according to CoinGecko....
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Higher — Why This Analyst Is Calling A Bull Market As 2023 Unfolds – Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Dogecoin (DOGE/USD)
Main cash gained upward momentum on Monday night, as the worldwide cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.85% to $805.75 billion. High 24-Hour Gainers (Knowledge through CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Worth. Lido Dao (LDO) +13.35% $1.21. Solana (SOL) +12.8% $11.25. BitDAO (BIT) +11.7% $0.37. See Additionally: Is Bitcoin...
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back
A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
Business Insider
Brace for stock market frustration in 2023 – but there won't be a recession-fueled crash, former BlackRock equity chief says
Investors should be ready for a hard-to-read stock market in 2023, Crossmark's Bob Doll said. "It's going to frustrate both the bulls and the bears," the ex-BlackRock stock chief said. Doll said there could be a recession next year – but that investors can still "pick their spots". Doll...
Bitcoin Starts the New Year Off On the Wrong Foot
The transition to the new year has not been particularly upsetting for cryptocurrencies, and for Bitcoin in particular. The king of digital currencies was down 0.2% at $16,551.22 in the past 24 hours, according to data firm CoinGecko. Cryptocurrency prices did not move much in the last week of 2022....
China claims ‘revolutionary breakthrough’ in cooling power plants
China claims the "world's first" power plant equipped with a "natural direct cooling" (NDC) system is now connected to the grid in the Shaanxi Province of the country. This marks a "breakthrough" in power plant cooling technology for China, according to a report published by the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Friday.
zycrypto.com
Metrics Point To Strong Bullish Cases For XRP In 2023 As Landmark Ruling In Ripple v. SEC Lawsuit Nears
XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger blockchain network, has notable market divergence metrics pointing to a strong bullish case, according to an analysis by Santiment. Some of these metrics are pointed out by ‘Sanr_King,’ a pseudonymous on-chain analyst on the market analytics platform. The analysis includes whale addresses continuing to accumulate XRP rapidly and traders continuing to short. It adds that a significant long/short ratio is also on the verge of being crossed.
theblock.co
Coinbase shares jump over 12% following settlement with New York regulator
Coinbase shares are up 12.3%, trading above $37. The exchange recently reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Coinbase shares soared following the exchange's $100 million settlement with a New York state financial regulator. Coinbase shares rose 12.3% to $37.65 at 12:30 p.m. EST,...
theblock.co
The Block Research’s Analysts: 2023 Predictions
Overall macro environment will continue to put downward pressure on high-risk assets like crypto. However, sideways action over the next year is more likely than a severe slide down. Many projects that have been unable to hit the product-market fit will be slowly abandoned courtesy of a lack of funding...
altcoinbuzz.io
Bitcoin And Altcoin Report – January Week 1
Will 2023 extend crypto winter and evolve into a crypto ice age, or is a spring thaw coming? Here is a glance into 2023 and crypto-related investment opportunities. Understanding and analyzing patterns can help us to prepare for the future. Also, staying up to date with all the crypto information is part of the ethos of good investors. Unfortunately, not everyone has the time. Therefore, this weekly Bitcoin and Altcoin Report will give you a holistic view of the previous week in crypto and a glimpse of the coming weeks.
CoinDesk
Ethereum's Upcoming Shanghai Upgrade Powers Lido DAO, SWISE, RPL Tokens Higher
There is rarely a dull moment in the crypto market. While bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) remain in stasis, governance tokens of liquid staking platforms, which allow users to retain liquidity of their tokens even though they are locked in a blockchain network, are rallying. Lido DAO or LDO, the...
Comments / 0