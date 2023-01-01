Read full article on original website
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
There still are plenty of interesting options available for the Red Sox
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Yardbarker
Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter
Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
Yankees latest signing proves fans have to wait until trade deadline for left fielder
The New York Yankees have been leaving us clues the last few weeks. They let Matt Carpenter leave for San Diego. Marwin Gonzalez is now in Japan. Andrew Benintendi is with the Chicago White Sox. The Bryan Reynolds rumors are simmering as the trade price comes into focus. The Yankees...
Carlos Correa hints at Mets deal getting done
As the New York Mets and Carlos Correa rework their initial free agency agreement following concerns over Correa’s physical, Mets fans were treated to a hint that the deal will eventually get done. In a post to his Instagram story, Correa posed with his son, Kylo, before going to...
Yardbarker
MLB Writer Predicts the Boys in Blue to Win It All in 2023
We're in 2023 now so it's time to leave the past behind and start looking to the future. Yeah the disappointing NLDS loss happened, but the Dodgers aren't expected to make backward progress after losing Trea and Justin Turner, and Tyler Anderson. Instead, the team picked right back up where...
Amazin' Avenue
Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: 3B William Lugo (25)
Acquired: IFA, August 23, 2018 (Peravia, Dominican Republic) 2022 Stats: 112 G, 419 AB, .263/.347/.432, 110 H, 25 2B, 2 3B, 14 HR, 50 BB, 117 K, 0/0 SB, .327 BABIP (Low-A/High-A) Having added $1 million in international bonus pool money when Jeurys Familia was traded to the Oakland Athletics...
Washington Nationals Plug Hole at First Base with Former Mets' Top Prospect
Tuesday afternoon, the Washington Nationals reached an agreement on a one-year, $2 million deal with former New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.
SNY host (and troll) senselessly rips Yankees for ‘not living up to expectations’
From the people who brought you “The NL East is Over!” in May, we now have a non-New York Yankees fan telling us what the expectations should be for the New York Yankees. SNY’s Sal Licata has done it again. His sports theater is second to only Stephen A. Smith.
Yardbarker
Yankees can go blockbuster, stay content or be conservative to fill left-field position
The Yankees have been adding minor-league talent over the past few days, notably a few outfielders, to compete during spring training. General manager Brian Cashman has remained patient and cautious filling the vacant left field spot, but that doesn’t mean a deal isn’t in the works for the Yankees with the new year upon us and additional improvement expected.
Predicting most likely Opening Day left fielder for 2023 Yankees
After Andrew Benintendi took a five-year guarantee in Chicago (not shocking behavior!), the New York Yankees are in need of a starting left fielder for 2023 and beyond. It’s looking increasingly likely they’re going to have to deal with the “beyond” part some other time, either at the trade deadline or after the season.
FanSided
