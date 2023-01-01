ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Jermaine Burton's strong finish should serve as a launching pad for 2023

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMoJF_0k0JZDAR00
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Happy New Year, Tide fans! First and foremost thank you for allowing Roll Tide Wire to be a small part of your day in regard to the latest news and notes involving the Alabama Crimson Tide!

On Saturday, Nick Saban and the Alabama football team wrapped up the 2022 season with a statement win over the Kansas State Wildcats in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Part of what helped lead the Tide to such a resounding victory was the play of junior wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

Burton, like the rest of the receiving corps, had a bit of an up-and-down season for the Alabama offense. Still, if you take a deeper look into Burton’s season individually, you will see that he really began to come on strong during the last quarter of the season.

Through the first nine games, the Georgia transfer had just 325 yards receiving and three touchdowns. In Alabama’s final four contests, Burton wracked up 352 yards and four touchdowns.

Burton has already announced his intentions of staying for his senior season and the way he finished off 2022 should have Alabama fans excited about what Burton can do for the wide receiver room in 2023.

When asked about what he was excited most about in terms of returning for his senior season, Burton had this to say to BamaCentral:

“I’m excited about everything. I’m really excited about the Fourth Quarter Program, new guys coming in and seeing how they adjust to it. And adding a more veteran bar level going into my senior year, I feel like it’ll be great to interact with freshmen and whatnot coming in and actually having the chance to be a role model to them and leader to them.”

Even without Bryce Young as his signal caller in 2023, you have to believe that Burton is finally comfortable in Tuscaloosa and should use his strong finish in 2022 as a launching pad into 2023.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision date

Cormani McClain announced he was signing to the school of his choice on Jan. 15. McClain is a five-star recruit, and he is considered the nation’s top 2023 cornerback prospect. He is currently verbally committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Alabama, Colorado and Miami are the teams considered to be in the mix to sign McClain later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama brings Sugar Bowl most noon viewers in CFP era since 2014

The University of Alabama did not make the College Football Playoff, but the Crimson Tide brought the Allstate Sugar Bowl something special to end 2022. According to ESPN, Alabama’s matchup against Kansas State peaked at 10.1 million viewers. The game averaged nine million viewers, giving this Sugar Bowl its...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Happy 16th Anniversary, Coach Saban!

16 years ago to the day, Nick Saban made an announcement that he had accepted an offer to become the 27th head football coach at the University of Alabama. The moment came as a shock to many around the football world as Saban had vehemently denied the rumors just weeks earlier and has gone down as one of the most important moments in the history of the game since then.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball 2023 Signee To Join Team Early

Nate Oats left an extra scholarship spot open for the 2022-2023 season, but a longtime Alabama signee will soon fill that empty spot. Davin Cosby, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, is one of four Alabama signees from the 2023 recruiting cycle. Cosby told On3's Joe Tipton of his plans to enroll early in the spring semester on Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
Highschool Basketball Pro

Columbiana, January 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Central High School of Clay County basketball team will have a game with Shelby County High School on January 04, 2023, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
CLAY COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

Job-seekers: There are over 21K job openings in Birmingham

New year, new job? Well, this is the perfect time for job-seekers to find their dream job. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42 House Calls: Becoming healthier in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue. This week, Dr. Celeste discusses the future of COVID-19 vaccines and ways that you can become healthier this year. Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pleasant Grove, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Ramsay High School basketball team will have a game with Cullman High School on January 02, 2023, 08:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Kameron Monet Buckner: Birmingham Lawyer to the Social Media Influencers

Becoming a social media influencer is possible for anyone with an online presence but one aspect is often overlooked – having an ironclad contract. Enter Kameron Monet Buckner a Birmingham lawyer, Influencer Marketing Consultant, Lifestyle Content Creator and owner of Kameron Monet LLC, which covers all of her businesses.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham named one of the top 10 loneliest cities in America

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Alabama cities made the 30 “loneliest” in the U.S., according to data from the Chamber of Commerce. Despite an uptick in adults moving back in with their parents, it’s not uncommon to encounter a person who lives alone. More than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTOK-TV

Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - All 67 counties across Alabama are receiving a helping hand as the state is gearing up to provide access to broadband internet. “Here in the Black Belt, we’re suffering from that, whereas broadband not only here in Sumter County has been a major problem, but for all of our surrounding counties,” said Chairman of the Sumter County Commission Marcus Campbell.
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy