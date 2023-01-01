Read full article on original website
Morgantown FD responds to utility pole fire
The Morgantown Fire Department announced that a road was closed on Tuesday due to a utility pole fire.
Metro News
Flooding in Marshall County minor after torrential rain
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Despite a flood warning, Marshall County Emergency Management Director Tom Hart said the situation was mostly nuisance flooding in his county on Tuesday. “We received anywhere from two to three inches of rain in about a 44 hour period. We had widespread flooding across the county....
When will the long waits at Route 50 and Emily Drive end?
The City of Clarksburg said the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is aware of the traffic light issue at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 that is causing long waits at East Pointe.
wvpublic.org
Emergency Services Monitoring Flooding In Northern Panhandle
The West Virginia Emergency Management Division has received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle and is monitoring the situation with local emergency officials. Marshall County Emergency Management has reported flooding within the county. The flooding has mostly affected roads and yards, but the water is working its way toward homes and into the school at Cameron. Public schools within Cameron dismissed at 12:30 p.m. today, with the remaining schools in Marshall County dismissing at 1 p.m.
15 kids taken to hospital after West Virginia school bus crash
(WTRF) A school bus crashed Wednesday in Ohio County. Officials say the crash happened on the top of Dixons Run Road. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department says that it’s possible the bus was ran off the road by another vehicle. The bus went into a ditch and kids got tossed around, according to officials. Officials […]
Salem family loses everything in mobile home fire
While a winter storm hit West Virginia on the morning of Dec. 23, first responders in the Doddridge and Harrison County area responded to a mobile home fire on Buffalo Calf Road.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Multiple counties under flood warning
PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
Morgantown Ice Arena closing temporarily in March for repairs
On March 26, the facility will temporarily shut down for more than a year for repairs, and not everyone in the community is pleased.
Metro News
Fetal remains discovered in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Police in Buckhannon are investigating a report of fetal remains recovered from the back of a business there. Authorities said the remains were found behind a building on Island Avenue along the Buckhannon River at around 8 p.m. Monday. The remains, which were in an unknown...
Metro News
Several West Virginia counties under flood warning into Tuesday night
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has flood warnings in effect for several counties in West Virginia into Tuesday night while the state Emergency Management Division said it had received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle. The warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. for Marshall, Wetzel,...
Flood concerns rise in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Heavy rain has people in Fayette County keeping an eye on backyard creeks and streets that flood on a regular basis. In Uniontown, the raging waters of Red Stone Creek crept ever so close to its banks on Tuesday. Dave Carney's automotive shop is just a few feet away."On the other side of the creek wall, I have a paint marker system to where I have 1 through 5, like DEFCON 5,4,3. And we were at DEFCON 2 this morning. And we were almost at DEFCON 1."Carney's concern is well warranted based on years past."I've been here...
Metro News
Morgantown four-day work week gets favorable reviews
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A four-day work week that’s been in effect in Morgantown for more than two years is getting a favorable review. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
WDTV
UPDATE: Flood Advisory issued for parts of NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: 4:15 PM: A Flood Advisory has been issued until 7 p.m. Tuesday. It includes parts of Mon County and Marion County. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Fairmont, Mannington, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Barrackville, Monongah, Pine Grove, Fairview, Hundred, Jacksonburg, Rivesville, Grant Town, Farmington, Worthington, Smithfield, Metz, Rachel, Curtisville, Grangeville and Carolina.
Metro News
Students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Ohio County
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — Fifteen Ohio County students were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precautionary measure after a Wednesday morning school bus wreck. The crash happened on Dixons Run Road near Triadelphia. Gov. Jim Justice said during his Wednesday media briefing that the bus went over an embankment and...
Metro News
Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
Police: Fetal remains found behind Buckhannon building
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
WDTV
Man charged in Harrison County pursuit, new details released
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released in a Harrison County pursuit that happened Tuesday morning. Authorities in Harrison County received information on Jan. 3 from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies in Ohio believed that...
Metro News
Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
