ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Flooding in Marshall County minor after torrential rain

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Despite a flood warning, Marshall County Emergency Management Director Tom Hart said the situation was mostly nuisance flooding in his county on Tuesday. “We received anywhere from two to three inches of rain in about a 44 hour period. We had widespread flooding across the county....
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Emergency Services Monitoring Flooding In Northern Panhandle

The West Virginia Emergency Management Division has received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle and is monitoring the situation with local emergency officials. Marshall County Emergency Management has reported flooding within the county. The flooding has mostly affected roads and yards, but the water is working its way toward homes and into the school at Cameron. Public schools within Cameron dismissed at 12:30 p.m. today, with the remaining schools in Marshall County dismissing at 1 p.m.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Multiple counties under flood warning

PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Fetal remains discovered in Buckhannon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Police in Buckhannon are investigating a report of fetal remains recovered from the back of a business there. Authorities said the remains were found behind a building on Island Avenue along the Buckhannon River at around 8 p.m. Monday. The remains, which were in an unknown...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Metro News

Several West Virginia counties under flood warning into Tuesday night

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has flood warnings in effect for several counties in West Virginia into Tuesday night while the state Emergency Management Division said it had received reports of flooding in the Northern Panhandle. The warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. for Marshall, Wetzel,...
WIRT COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Flood concerns rise in Fayette County

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Heavy rain has people in Fayette County keeping an eye on backyard creeks and streets that flood on a regular basis. In Uniontown, the raging waters of Red Stone Creek crept ever so close to its banks on Tuesday. Dave Carney's automotive shop is just a few feet away."On the other side of the creek wall, I have a paint marker system to where I have 1 through 5, like DEFCON 5,4,3. And we were at DEFCON 2 this morning. And we were almost at DEFCON 1."Carney's concern is well warranted based on years past."I've been here...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Morgantown four-day work week gets favorable reviews

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A four-day work week that’s been in effect in Morgantown for more than two years is getting a favorable review. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: Flood Advisory issued for parts of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: 4:15 PM: A Flood Advisory has been issued until 7 p.m. Tuesday. It includes parts of Mon County and Marion County. Some locations that will experience flooding include: Fairmont, Mannington, Pleasant Valley, Winfield, Barrackville, Monongah, Pine Grove, Fairview, Hundred, Jacksonburg, Rivesville, Grant Town, Farmington, Worthington, Smithfield, Metz, Rachel, Curtisville, Grangeville and Carolina.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Students taken to hospital after school bus crash in Ohio County

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — Fifteen Ohio County students were taken to Wheeling Hospital as a precautionary measure after a Wednesday morning school bus wreck. The crash happened on Dixons Run Road near Triadelphia. Gov. Jim Justice said during his Wednesday media briefing that the bus went over an embankment and...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Suspect in PA cop shooting was former Morgantown High student

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The man accused of killing a police chief and injuring another officer in a shooting near Pittsburgh was formerly a student at Morgantown High School, where he was arrested and charged with threatening a teacher nearly a decade ago. Aaron Lamont Swan, Jr, 28, was the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man charged in Harrison County pursuit, new details released

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released in a Harrison County pursuit that happened Tuesday morning. Authorities in Harrison County received information on Jan. 3 from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies in Ohio believed that...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy