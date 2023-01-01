Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
HOLDEN WOMAN INJURED IN PEDESTRIAN AND VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Holden woman was moderately injured in a pedestrian and vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, January 2, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Keith Smith rolled backwards and ran onto a leg of 60-year-old Kathleen Smith after she slipped and fell.
Holden Woman Injured When Truck Backs Over Her Leg
Clinton Woman Injured In One-car Crash in Henry County
A Clinton woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 19-year-old Jessica C. Allen of Clinton, was at SW 1151 Road and Route HH around 1 p.m., when she attempted to make a left hand turn and ran off the south side of the roadway. The under carriage struck the ground and the vehicle came to rest off the roadway.
kmmo.com
ODESSA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN UTV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
An Odessa man was seriously injured in a UTV accident in Lafayette County on Sunday, January 1, 2023. According to a Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 27-year-old Dylan Nelson of Odessa, failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
3 adults, 2 children hurt in crash Monday night on I-35 in Olathe
One adult suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday night that also injured 3 children and another adult on Interstate 35 at Lone Elm Road.
Kansas City police investigating crash that killed 1 person Monday afternoon
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday afternoon.
WIBW
Driver asleep at the wheel seriously injured after hitting bridge pillar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was seriously injured after he fell asleep at the wheel and hit a concrete bridge pillar. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 413 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Family not notified after MSHP chase, fiery crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Missouri, family says they're shaken and skeptical after the death of a loved one following a Missouri State Highway Patrol chase.
kjluradio.com
Warsaw woman seriously injured in bike wreck north of Cole Camp
A Benton County woman is seriously injured when the motorcycle she’s riding wrecks in a curve just north of Cole Camp, early New Year’s Day. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Christina Ballew, 45, of Warsaw, was riding on a bike driven by Joseph Foster, 52, also of Warsaw, when Foster lost control in a curve, causing the bike to travel off the side of the road and overturn.
Warsaw Woman Injured in Motorcycle Crash
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (01/03)
Issued citation for speeding to Tonya Seal of Warsaw. Issued citation for speeding and arrested Hope Fawcette, age 23 of Montrose for a outstanding warrant. Arrested Caral Bell age 62 of Calhoun for a outstanding warrant. Leaving the scene of a crash – 300 blk S. Smith / report taken...
I-35 northbound closed before Front Street due to crash early Monday morning
Interstate 35 northbound is closed on Front Street due to a crash. The crash took place around 5:34 a.m., according to Kansas City Scout.
KCTV 5
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
Suspect in Miami County shooting found dead in Grandview
A man believed to have shot a woman and left her to die in a Miami County ditch was found dead Wednesday in a Grandview residence from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
KCTV 5
Woman suffers minor injuries in rollover crash in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol crash reports, two vehicles were traveling northbound on I-35 in the first lane of travel. When the driver of a 2021 Honda Pilot slowed for traffic ahead, the driver of a 2011 Lexus RX swerved and struck the Honda in the rear. The Lexus continued left and struck the median concrete barrier wall before overturning and landing on its top.
Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) A teenager was arrested and charged after the Chariton County Sheriff’s says he brought a handgun to a school. Christian Logue, 18, of Keytesville, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon. A sheriff’s deputy met with Logue in the principal’s office of Keytesville School on Thursday, Dec. 15. Logue allegedly told The post Chariton County teen charged after allegedly bringing gun to Keytesville School appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in crash in Johnson County
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.
