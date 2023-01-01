‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Plays Con Artist in Teaser for ABC Drama (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
‘Servant’ Season 4 Star Toby Kebbell Says Nell Tiger Free’s Character Leanne ‘Has the Biggest Reveal’
'Servant' Season 4 premieres in just a few days, and star Toby Kebbell teased fans by saying that the character Leanne has the biggest reveal.
Logan Lerman & ‘Hunters’ Team Are Back for Revenge in Full Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
It’s been a while since fans last checked in with Prime Video‘s Hunters, but they won’t have to wait much longer as the show returns worldwide on the streamer beginning Friday, January 13, 2023. In anticipation of the long-awaited second and final season, Prime Video has unveiled...
‘Tough as Nails’ Season 4: Phil Keoghan Takes Us Behind the Scenes of First Challenge (VIDEO)
Tough as Nails returns for Season 4 on January 4 on CBS, and TV Insider has an exclusive clip of the season’s first challenge. Plus, host Phil Keoghan gives us the lowdown on what’s going on. “At the very beginning of the season, we have a team-picked challenge,”...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been Happy ‘In a Long Time’: ‘The Things I Thought Made Me Happy Don’t Cut It Anymore’
Taraji P. Henson discussed her mental health challenges with radio host Angie Martinez. Here's what she shared about not being happy.
Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
‘Yellowstone’ Midseason Finale: Beth & Jamie Are Ready to Play Offense Against Each Other (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 8 “A Knife and No Coin.”]. Heading into the Yellowstone midseason finale, Jamie (Wes Bentley) was planning to call a vote to impeach John (Kevin Costner) as governor. Did he go through with it?. While John goes...
‘Yellowstone’ Sets Season 5 Return Date for Summer 2023
You won’t have to wait too long for Yellowstone to return for the rest of its super-sized fifth season. The Paramount Network drama will return in Summer 2023, it was revealed via a teaser that aired during the midseason finale (the eighth of 14 episodes) on January 1. The video, which you can watch above, doesn’t hint at any of what’s to come, instead just showing Rip (Cole Hauser) checking with John (Kevin Costner) that he’s coming. “You’re damn right I’m coming,” John confirms.
‘FBI’: Alana De La Garza Explains How Isobel Deals With Cold Case That ‘Haunts’ Her
When FBI returns from its break for the holidays on January 3, the CBS procedural drama is digging into Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille’s (Alana De La Garza) past, specifically an old case, one that she hasn’t quite been able to let go of all these years.
‘Boston Strangler’ Starring Keira Knightley & Carrie Coon Sets Premiere Date on Hulu
If you love true crime stories, chances are you won’t want to miss a new movie coming to Hulu this year because it’s about a killer you’ve definitely heard of. Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, and Chris Cooper, will premiere on March 17 on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. A three-part companion podcast from ABC News will debut to coincide with the film’s premiere.
Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison
Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Meghan Is ‘Spiraling’ as She Struggles With Weight Loss and Wedding Planning
'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler admits she's 'spiraling' and that her life feels like it's in 'a million pieces' in a teaser for season 2.
Harry Hamlin, 71, says he changed his college major from architecture to acting after taking psychedelic drug
"Mad Men" alum Harry Hamlin eventually decided to study acting instead of architecture during college after taking a psychedelic drug during a road trip to “one of the most magical places on Earth."
